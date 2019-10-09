XCMG Global Excellent Operator Program Supports Emerging Construction Machinery Industry Leaders.

The latest edition of the Program offered three training classes for excavator, loader and pump truck operators, covering theory, practice, and XCMG corporate culture. Through 3D simulation training, skill-based competitions, on-site observation and XCMG client management system demonstration, the trainees were able to improve their industry skills.

XCMG also hosted a series of off-campus extension activities to introduce the local culture to trainees.

For XCMG's 30th anniversary, representative trainees posted their photos with XCMG products on a billboard to form the XCMG logo at the opening ceremony, while witnessing XCMG's achievements in assisting clients towards success and enabling operators to fulfill dreams.

The Program, part of XCMG's 14 precisely positioned projects from the "For Better Life" global public welfare campaign, has trained a total of 607 construction machinery operators and overseas service engineers, who are now active in various construction projects around the world.

Elson A. Amerila, a trainee Operator from the Philippines, joined the 10th class of the Program. Following the completion of her training in June, the former seven-year veteran operator of XCMG equipment in Saudi Arabia now maintains equipment across multiple construction projects.

"XCMG is passionate and energetic. XCMG has brought great changes to me and my family that made me very happy, I'll continue working for XCMG as a very proud overseas service engineer," said Elson.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Please visit www.xcmg.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE XCMG

Related Links

http://www.xcmg.com

