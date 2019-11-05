XCMG Partners with Cummins to Create Innovative and Sustainable Industrial Platform.

Cummins is one of XCMG's most important strategic partners since the 1980s with the first electrification project in China's construction machinery industry. Since then, the two companies have gone on to cooperate in every aspect of XCMG's product lines and have achieved significant success in improving the reliability of tonnage products through technological innovation.

Steve Chapman, Group Vice president of Cummins, noted at the signing ceremony that the new partnership would strive on pushing forward the technology development and industrial upgrade of the Chinese market, Cummins will build a global application engineering team to support XCMG's overseas strategies.

The two companies will partner to develop digital and networked technologies and applications of XCMG and Cummins products and further improve equipment quality and service efficiency. Both will work towards the goal of leading sustainable manufacturing with the support of intelligent manufacturing technologies.

Establishing a world-class supply chain will allow for better product experience and positive development of the industry from the standpoint of the user and end industrial structure.

Wang Min, chairman of XCMG, said: "The global manufacturing industries are transitioning to more green, eco-friendly, efficient and emission-reducing models. I hope XCMG and Cummins will continue expanding effective supply while emphasizing environmental protection, sustainable development and efficiency to make the world a better place."

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Please visit www.xcmg.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE XCMG