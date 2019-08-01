XCMG Tops China’s Construction Machinery Export List in First Half of 2019.

While concentrating on innovation, intelligent manufacturing (IM) and quality improvement, XCMG is also accelerating its expansion into the international market. In March alone, the XCMG brand exported more than USD 100 million and ranked No.1 across the industry.

"Only by providing 'Advanced and Durable' products can XCMG thrive in the global construction machinery market. We are continually launching innovative new models that provide excellent performance and high quality, which will win customers' recognition," noted Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

The XCMG hoisting machinery sector has developed 25 overseas models of the G1 generation crane for the Southeast Asian, Middle East and African markets, and the 9 Series earthmoving machinery products released in high-end markets have given XCMG the confidence to compete with the world's best manufacturers.

Along the "Belt and Road" Initiative, XCMG's customized concrete machinery and V7 Series products supported by XCMG Schwing technology and quality have gained many orders.

XCMG's 700-ton mining excavator, followed by a series of advanced and intelligent set solution products, has broken the market monopoly and won approval from customers in high-end markets.

As of June 2019, XCMG has established more than 20 overseas subsidiaries, 2,000 service terminals and 40 offshore spare parts centers. XCMG's IoT (Internet of Things) platform has connected 680,000 types of equipment to provide full-coverage services at all times.

In 2019, XCMG hosted 100 product and brand promotion events worldwide, including the first XCMG International Customers Festival that demonstrated XCMG's top production facilities, R&D laboratories and more to introduce its advanced technology, manufacturing and brand to broader audiences.

"Taking the No.1 ranking in export is just another mark in XCMG's journey, XCMG thrives to become a world-leading brand following a high-quality, sustainable development path," Wang said.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

