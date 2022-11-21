XCOM Labs Demonstrates Wireless XR for Training and Simulation Applications at I/ITSEC 2022

XCOM's 60GHz network for extended reality (XR) supports fully immersive, untethered, multi-user experiences for simulated military and defense training environments

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCOM Labs will demonstrate its leadership in wireless extended reality (XR) experience for military and leadership during I/ITSEC 2022 Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Orlando, Fla. at booth #365. XCOM Labs' Wireless XR Platform enables multiple users to move simultaneously and freely through interactive, immersive virtual reality and mixed reality digital environments for training, education and other XR applications. Experiencing lifelike, high resolution immersive environments is now possible through XCOM Labs Wireless XR Platform connected to a powerful edge computer rendering server.

XCOM Labs Wireless XR supports VR and MR training and simulation applications.

Wireless XR runs on millimeter wave (mmW) spectrum to transfer thousands of megabits per second while ensuring no lag or latency as users move through areas as large as a basketball court. Millimeter wave spectrum is globally available. XCOM Labs Wireless XR Platform incorporates XCOM Labs' split rendering solution to move heavy rendering workloads from the XR headset to an edge compute graphic processing unit.

"We keep inventing new technologies in order to provide the most realistic extended reality possible," said Paul Jacobs, CEO, chair and cofounder of XCOM Labs. "Our technology allows natural movement, supports multiple users and reliably delivers ultra-HD 4K video with such low delay that it transports users comfortably into the variety of extended reality applications."

XCOM Labs Wireless XR system is accelerating the next generation of military and defense training by providing a platform for virtual reality, augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality content to be designed and delivered to enhance the proficiency of both the XR system and the operator.

"We're enhancing the virtual training environment by engineering a low latency, high throughput end-to-end solution that supports a comfortable and cinematic quality visual experience. Ultimately, our goal is to improve actual outcomes during real-world challenges that our military, medical and other users regularly encounter in the field," said Henry Orejuela, XCOM Labs Sales Director.

The XCOM I/ITSEC demonstration showcases the features and benefits of its Wireless XR network and software with content provided by our partners Aviar, the world's first specialized VR platform for air transportation industry training, and WildRealm Inc, a company that provides a single global simulation environment for professional simulations and gaming.

Experience first-hand the XCOM Labs critical improvements in connectivity in a fully interactive digital environment at I/ITSEC 2022 booth 365 on the tradeshow floor.





Hear XCOM Labs' Vice President of XR, Serafin Diaz present Unleashing fully immersive multi-user wireless XR experiences" on 11/28 at 1440 ( 2:40pm ) at Booth #2588

Those interested in knowing more about XCOM Labs Wireless XR or 5G and other next-gen network enhancements can reach out to XCOM Labs at [email protected]. Wireless and multimedia engineers and developers that want to join the XCOM Labs team and help advance the future of XR and next-generation wireless networks can email [email protected].

About XCOM Labs:

XCOM Labs is delivering on the promise of next-gen mobile technologies. Founded in 2018 by the former executive and technology team that developed and/or launched Qualcomm's pioneering 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and other transformative wireless technologies, XCOM Labs has attracted some of the world's most accomplished mobile, software and hardware talent. Headquartered in San Diego, XCOM Labs has developed a suite of patented technologies leveraging licensed and unlicensed spectrum for seamless and secure mobile XR experiences and ultra-high performance 5G and next-gen networks serving military, defense, entertainment, communications, logistics and warehousing, training and development and medical tech leaders. To learn more about XCOM Labs, visit www.xcom-labs.com.

