XConn Technologies Announces Partnership with Liqid; Demonstrates Composable CXL™ 2.0 Memory at SC23

XConn Technologies

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Companies Partner to Deliver Composable Memory Solution, with Compute Express Link™ 2.0, to Help Process-Intensive and AI Applications Achieve New Levels of Efficiency, Flexibility and Agility

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XConn Technologies (XConn), the innovation leader in next-generation interconnect technology for the future of high-performance computing and AI applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Liqid, the global leader in composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) solutions, to deliver next-generation composable memory based on the Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) 2.0 protocol. The companies will be featuring a demonstration of the composable memory solution – also including technology from Samsung – this week during SC23, November 12-17 in Denver.

Memory-intensive applications such as AI and genomics research often face memory bottlenecks which can limit innovation and stall application performance. Using composable memory based on the CXL 2.0 protocol, application developers can achieve new levels of efficiency, flexibility and agility. During SC23, XConn and Liqid will showcase a composable memory solution to take processing to the next level.

Enabling the orchestration of disaggregated devices connected via CXL fabric, Liqid Matrix software now supports the XConn Apollo switch, the industry's first and only hybrid CXL 2.0 and PCIe Gen 5 interconnect solution. On a single 256-lane SoC, the XConn switch offers the industry's lowest port-to-port latency and lowest power consumption per port in a single chip at a low total cost of ownership. Offering integrated support for the XConn Apollo switch, Liqid Matrix composes CXL memory device endpoints to CXL connected hosts, disaggregating the memory from the host server CPU complex and connecting via CXL to a server where DRAM memory is accessed directly for applications and workloads to use with exponential efficiency.  

"Next generation applications can't be limited by traditional memory barriers. A revolutionary change must be made to today's infrastructure architecture to empower the processing performance modern workloads need to advance," said Gerry Fan, CEO, XConn. "Our partnership with Liqid is delivering on this need, creating truly composable memory that can meet precise memory requirements in seconds, add and remove memory in real time and truly improve memory utilization and efficiency."

"As leading CXL innovators, XConn has developed a compelling interconnect solution for developers looking to embed the flexibility of both CXL and PCIe in a single design. This is a tremendous accelerator for CXL's adoption," said Sumit Puri, CEO & Co-founder of Liqid. "We are pleased to partner with XConn as we jointly deliver on the promise of CXL with composable memory for next generation applications and their workloads. Together, we are changing the memory landscape."

"CXL memory technology, such as the composable memory solution being demonstrated by XConn and Liqid, is rapidly expanding the use of next-generation architectures," said Jangseok (JS) Choi, vice president of New Business Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. "We are a strong supporter of the collaborative CXL ecosystem and will continue to work with significant CXL players including XConn and Liqid to accelerate the adoption of this memory innovation."

The XConn / Liqid demonstration will be featured during SC23, November 12-17 in Denver in both XConn's booth #1301 and Liqid's booth #1219. For more information on SC23 visit: https://sc23.supercomputing.org.  

With 256-lanes, the XConn Apollo switch also supports a PCIe Gen 5 only mode for AI-intensive applications and is a key component in Open Accelerator Module (OAM), Just-a-bunch-of-GPUs (JBOG) and Just-a-Bunch-of-Accelerators (JBOA) environments. Available now, the XConn Apollo switch features full support for CXL 2.0, is backwards compatible with CXL 1.1 and supports PCIe Gen 5 in hybrid mode. For customer samples and/or Apollo reference boards, contact XConn at xconn-tech.com.

Liqid revolutionizes the way users scale and optimize their resources with its groundbreaking Matrix composable infrastructure platform. Matrix software seamlessly integrates accelerator and storage resources into existing servers to create previously impossible resource density for the most demanding workloads.

About XConn Technologies

XConn Technologies Holdings, Inc. (XConn) is the innovation leader in next-generation interconnect technology for high-performance computing and AI applications. The company is the industry's first to deliver a hybrid switch supporting both CXL 2.0 and PCIe Gen5 on a single chip. Privately funded, XConn is setting the benchmark for data center interconnect with scalability, flexibility and performance. For more information visit: xconn-tech.com.

