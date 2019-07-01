XcooBee Creates First-of-its-kind Tool to Raise and Track Individual GDPR Privacy Complaints

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XcooBee, the Privacy Network, announced today the launch of its Universal Authority Complaint tool. The UAC brings easy complaint filing with most EU GDPR supervisory authorities to the masses.

XcooBee was formed with the mission to protect the digital rights and privacy of consumers and businesses alike. After reviewing the current stage of filing complaints with authorities the team found that there were large differences between them. Filing instructions differed and some authorities would not offer any type of direct email contact whatsoever.

Raise a complaint with an EU GDPR Supervisory agency Manage already raised complaints.

"Should a user complete the filing task, he or she would then need to figure out how to track progress," explains XcooBee founder and Chief Worker Bee, Bilal Soylu. "Though GDPR was supposed to lift individual privacy out of the cellar into the sunlight, there are large gaps that need to be overcome, mostly in privacy tooling for every-day people."

As a result, the XcooBee team created a comprehensive tool for individual privacy complaints. This innovative first-of-its-kind in the world tool can be used in all languages the XcooBee platform supports. The XcooBee team also made a 3 minute video walk-through available to show users the filing process.

"It is simple to use, and complaints can be completed with a few clicks. We simplified the process massively and created a management tool that can raise and track complaints with most EU GDPR supervisory agencies," added Soylu. He continued, "our objective was to improve the tooling that people can use and remove the confusion."

XcooBee is making the Universal GDPR Authority Complaint tool free to use to any XcooBee platform user. "We did not want to restrict access to essential privacy tooling," underscores Soylu. He adds, "This is core to XcooBee's mission, and we are glad to offer it to our users."

The XcooBee Privacy Network is pioneering a new era in privacy by challenging business models powered by people giving away their privacy. XcooBee provides a collection of tools to address privacy and compliance issues from secure file sharing, to consent management, to collecting and managing personally identifiable information (PII) data.

XcooBee provides peace of mind to businesses looking to comply with new privacy rules, such as GDPR in Europe or the upcoming CCPA in California. As more countries adopt laws to protect their citizens' privacy, using products like XcooBee will become a competitive advantage. To learn more about XcooBee's Privacy Network please visit www.xcoobee.com .

Media contact:

Andrea Smith

217340@email4pr.com

678-809-1998

SOURCE XcooBee LLC

