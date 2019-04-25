XcooBee elevates WordPress into a privacy-by-design platform for easy GDPR compliance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XcooBee, the Privacy Network, announced today the launch of five WordPress plugins engineered specifically to bring easy operational GDPR compliance and privacy workflows to small and midsize business.

Automate WordPress Subject Access Requests Wordpress Plugins Overview

XcooBee was formed with the mission to protect the digital rights and privacy of consumers and businesses alike. After researching the current ecosystem of WordPress, the XcooBee team found that a) WordPress is the dominant CMS system with nearly 60% market share, b) it is easy to construct man in the middle (MITM) attacks against these sites, and c) comprehensive and inexpensive tools are lacking.

"We could not find a best-practice vetted, coherent and properly functioning privacy and security toolset," explains XcooBee founder and Chief Worker Bee, Bilal Soylu. "We noticed a big contrast. Large businesses had nearly limitless resources to implement GDPR processes, while small businesses were left to their own devices to patch together solutions."

As a result, the XcooBee team created a comprehensive set of tools that covers the most common GDPR scenarios in a best practices fashion. "We enhance, secure, and automate anything from Cookie presentation to Subject Access Request (SARs) to large document acceptance, while providing proper tracking and reporting," added Soylu. He continued, "Linking the XcooBee Privacy Network with users' WordPress sites elevates these sites into privacy and security powerhouses without the need to spend millions."

XcooBee is also partnering with deliverypath, a concierge WordPress host that can provide guided privacy recommendations to its customers. According to Soylu, "To truly assist WordPress customers, the next level is to have a conversation about the privacy processes and individually adjust the tools to customers' circumstances."

Ben Wilson, CEO of deliverypath, adds, "Large WordPress hosting providers like Bluehost, HostGator, or Ionos, cannot dedicate any manpower to properly educate their customers about privacy. Privacy is not just a technology issue though, people also need to rethink their processes. We truly guide our customers to educate them and reduce their technology burden."

XcooBee is looking to partner with more boutique and concierge hosts like deliverypath to bring privacy and security improvements to small and midsize businesses. All XcooBee plugins can be downloaded for free from WordPress.org and many can be used without any subscription. To access advanced features like securely handling password recovery, responding to SARs, or accepting large documents, a professional subscription is recommended.

The XcooBee Privacy Network is pioneering a new era in privacy by challenging business models powered by people giving away their privacy. XcooBee provides a collection of tools to address privacy issues from secure file sharing, to consent management, to collecting and managing personally identifiable information (PII) data.

XcooBee also provides peace of mind to businesses looking to comply with new privacy rules, such as GDPR in Europe. As more countries adopt laws to protect their citizens' privacy, using products like XcooBee will become a competitive advantage. To learn more about XcooBee's Privacy Network please visit www.xcoobee.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea Smith

(678) 809-1698

213363@email4pr.com

SOURCE XcooBee LLC

Related Links

http://www.xcoobee.com

