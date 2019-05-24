xCrypt Sold Out First IEO Phase on IDAX - Second Phase Will Start on May 25, 2019 17:00 (UTC+8)

ST. JULIANS, Malta, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- xCrypt, is aspiring to be at the forefront of the fin tech revolution by combining the traditional world of finance with the vast array of innovations made possible by blockchain technology.

The xCrypt platform is establishing an end-to-end crypto-asset exchange ecosystem catering to every need of the crypto investor. Given that the exchange industry is highly competitive, any new exchange entering this space has to include features that make it stick out from competition, and xCrypt does just that.

For starters, users of xCrypt enjoy 0% transaction fees for using the platform. The multi-language exchange is developed to operate on any device and has a highly intuitive interface.

Additionally, the platform has ensured legal compliance that goes a few steps further than the majority of existing exchanges and allows for the listing of a large variety of tokens, including securities, security token offerings (STOs) and ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens. The STO marketplace is scheduled to be released during the fourth quarter of 2019 and xCrypt will also support a decentralized marketplace for crypto assets, which can be either based on the Ethereum blockchain or other blockchains that allow for assets to be built on top of it.

You can check out a demo of the xCrypto exchange platform right here.

Additionally, xCrypt also introduces the innovative concept of Social Media Trading, which is an advanced investment solution that enables seasoned traders and investors to set up and manage joint funds in which other investors can buy into. SMT has rapidly been gaining popularity in recent years as it allows for elaborate tools for information and skill sharing, allowing more novice investors to select traders of their choosing and profit from the experience of these professionals. For more information on the Social Media Trading feature and the platform as a whole, check out the whitepaper.

XCT second phase on IDAX.

