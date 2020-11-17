xCures launches xACCESS - A new module in their AI-assisted clinical platform

"xACCESS is xCures' first patient-centric technology module, onboarding patients directly to our sponsored studies and partner programs," stated Mika Newton, xCures' CEO. "This is an important milestone on our journey to make the cancer treatment ecosystem work better for patients and facilitating access to the best treatment options."

The xACCESS registration module enables rapid scaling by eliminating bottlenecks in eConsenting and acquiring medical records, providing benefits to patients, physicians, partners, payers, sponsors, and investors. The resulting Real-World Evidence (RWE) supports the assessment of safety, efficacy, and utility of investigational and approved cancer therapies.

The xACCESS module will be used for all clinical studies and programs available on the xCures platform, including the recently announced Compassionate Use program for ulixertinib (BVD-523), currently enrolling patients with MAPK pathway aberrant cancer.

