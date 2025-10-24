XData Group and ComplyControl Empower Developers and Tech Talent at AWS Community Day Georgia 2025

TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XData Group and ComplyControl proudly served as sponsors of the AWS Community Day Georgia 2025 , a major event that brought together cloud technology professionals, developers, and IT enthusiasts to share expertise and build stronger ties within the regional tech ecosystem.

The event, which took place on October 18, 2025, in Tbilisi, gathered over 200 participants throughout the day and became a key platform for discussing the latest trends in cloud computing, AI, and DevOps.

XData Group (PRNewsfoto/XData Group)

This year's AWS Community Day was supported by major industry players — including Amazon Web Services (AWS) itself — reflecting the event's growing influence and the region's rapidly maturing developer community. As one of the sponsors, XData Group joined other leaders in empowering knowledge exchange and innovation at the venue.

Meanwhile, ComplyControl's presence at the event underscored how collaboration between innovative tech and compliance-driven strategies can strengthen the foundation for responsible digital growth for fintech companies.

"Community-driven events like this are essential for advancing the entire tech landscape, both on the regional scale and, ultimately, at the global one," said Roman Eloshvili, Founder and CEO of XData Group and Founder of ComplyControl. "At XData, we see it as our mission to not only develop cutting-edge software but also to support the sharing of knowledge and best practices so that developers and organisations can grow better together. And through our efforts at ComplyControl, we highlight how innovation and compliance must evolve side by side. Compliance is there to make sure that the financial industry can evolve while maintaining a core of responsibility. But the burden of adhering to that responsibility can be lessened through sensible application of innovative technology, including AI. As a result of combining the two, our industry as a whole can move forward and become more mature."

The event featured a rich agenda covering AI-driven operations, cloud networking, and gen AI applications. One of the highlights was a workshop led by Igor Golm , Senior DevOps Engineer at XData Group, who delivered two sessions. His talks focused on practical strategies for securing and optimising cloud environments — a topic of growing importance for businesses of all sizes.

During his session, Igor shared insights from XData's own DevOps journey, internal culture of continuous learning and open collaboration. From building unified infrastructure across diverse projects to experimenting with AI-driven documentation, at the core of XData's engineering philosophy lies a simple principle: transparency and standardisation go hand in hand with flexibility.

The company encourages its teams to share best practices and innovate freely within common standards, ensuring every project benefits from collective expertise while retaining the agility needed for experimentation. This same approach extends beyond the company — XData actively supports community events that encourage developers to learn from one another and grow together.

ComplyControl further reinforces that stance through its belief that technological progress in finance should be matched by robust risk management and ethical AI implementation. All so that companies and institutions can innovate safely and sustainably.

Together, XData Group and ComplyControl continue to champion initiatives that connect developers, engineers, and innovators — promoting a future where technology, compliance, and community can evolve in harmony with each other.

About XData Group

XData Group is a B2B software company headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, with offices in Spain and Armenia. Specialising in modern banking technologies, the company delivers front- and back-end development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle solutions for online financial services. XData Group is on a mission to make financial services more accessible, innovative, and user-friendly across Europe and beyond.

About ComplyControl

ComplyControl is a UK provider of AI-powered services aimed at improving risk management practices and ensuring regulatory compliance among financial organisations.

