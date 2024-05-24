XData Group Introduces Enhanced Website and Refreshed Brand Image

TALLINN, Estonia, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XData Group , a leading B2B software development company specializing in innovative solutions for the European banking sector, is proud to announce the launch of its revamped website. The company's new look is designed to reflect its innovative brand identity and commitment to revolutionizing the banking landscape.

The decision to update the company's face stems from the fact that XData's team recognizes the changing market landscape and feels the need to convey a more compelling brand message. The group's new visual identity was chosen to emphasize the spirit of technological rebellion and highlight its dedication to creativity and staying ahead of the market needs.

XData Group seeks to revolutionize the banking landscape, making financial services more accessible, efficient, and user-centric. To this end, the company offers a suite of comprehensive services, ranging from front-end and back-end app development to custom software creation, UX/UI design, and prototype and MVP testing for online banking solutions.

"Our new website and brand message represent XData's passion for cutting-edge technological solutions and how we see their role in the future of banking. At XData, we are dedicated to delivering top-notch solutions to our B2B clients, and our website should represent the forward-thinking mindset that goes into this work. In designing our services, we aim to create something that is not relevant just here and now, but remains so for years to come," – said Roman Eloshvili, founder and CEO of XData Group.

In addition to the website redesign, the group has also shared its plans for the next year. One of the strategic aspects of said plans is expansion beyond its home base in Estonia and into Armenia and Spain through branch offices. This expansion also plays into XData's intent to add more specialists to the team and double its revenue by the end of 2024. With all of these factors combined, the company can solidify itself as a leader in the European banking software market.

Services-wise, the group's focus will move away from outsourcing services and towards developing and licensing its own products. XData will concentrate on providing a comprehensive banking solution, encompassing Internet banking and a banking app tailored for both banks and EMIs.

"With expanded presence and strategic focus on growth, we are well-positioned to drive meaningful change in the European banking sector," – added Roman Eloshvili.

