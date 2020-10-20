XDC Appoints Henry Chiu as VP of Business Development

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X Display Company (XDC), a leader in MicroLED displays, announced that industry sales veteran Henry Chiu has joined the company as its Vice President of Business Development.

Henry has over 25 years of international business experience mostly focused on new technologies. Prior to joining XDC, Henry spent 6 years as head of global sales and business development at glo, where he promoted MicroLED display technology to major customers worldwide. He has held various executive management positions at major corporations such as Qualcomm, Epson, OSRAM, Infineon and mid-size companies like Synaptics, PCH International as well as startups like glo and Ultrachip. Henry played an instrumental role in the Qualcomm/Foxlink partnership to build a display fab in Taiwan as well as played a key role in creating MicroLED technology partnerships with Japan Display Inc. and Kyocera Display. Henry received a MBA degree from St. Mary's College, California and a B.S. in engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Randolph Chan, CEO of X Display Company said, "Henry comes to XDC at an opportune time when our state-of-the-art MicroLED technology is in tremendous demand. Henry's deep experience and expertise in creating partnerships globally will help us accelerate our growth."

XDC, a pioneer in the MicroLED space, is funded by industry leaders. The company has already signed licensing agreements with global players in the display industry that will mass produce MicroLED displays using XDC's elastomer stamp mass transfer technology and its foundational IP that includes over 400 patents.

"I am super excited about joining the world-class team at XDC, and playing a major role in creating markets for the next generation of displays that will transform our industry," said Henry Chiu, Vice President of Business Development for XDC.

About X Display Company

X Display Company (XDC), a Cork, Ireland and RTP, North Carolina-based technology developer, licenses intellectual property for manufacturing MicroLED displays and sells MicrolC and PixelEngine™ components that will power next-generation displays. XDC is poised to capture share in the display market, delivering products that will make peoples' lives better. www.xdisplay.com

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE X Display

Related Links

https://www.xdisplay.com

