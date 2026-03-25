XDC Network Builds on Early Plug and Play Momentum with Expansion into DeFi

11 startup joins XDC DeFi Accelerator to build the next generation of on-chain finance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play today welcomed 11 startups for the third XDC Network Accelerator, an initiative that will build on the momentum of its first two RWA cohorts by focusing specifically on decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. The new program will target startups developing on-chain liquidity solutions, institutional DeFi rails, and composable infrastructure designed to bring tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) fully into the DeFi ecosystem.

Developed in collaboration with the XDC Foundation, the accelerator reflects the rapid development of the XDC Network from a leading RWA tokenization blockchain into a growing hub for compliant, institutional-grade DeFi. Following two successful cohorts centered on tokenized assets and liquidity infrastructure, the third program aims to deepen on-chain capital markets by onboarding projects that enable lending, looping, yield generation, and cross-platform interoperability across the XDC ecosystem.

"Our partnership with Plug and Play has produced measurable results for founders building on XDC Network," said Billy Sebell, Executive Director at the XDC Foundation. "This third accelerator marks the next phase—bringing DeFi innovation to the forefront so tokenized assets on XDC can access deeper liquidity, stronger composability, and institutional participation at scale."

This accelerator will prioritize startups developing DeFi-native tools for RWA liquidity, institutional-friendly yield products, decentralized exchanges, lending markets, and interoperability layers. Each selected team will integrate with the XDC Network and collaborate closely with XDC leadership, Plug and Play mentors, and a global network of investors and corporate partners.

The 11 startups selected for the third program are:

The first accelerator cohort graduated several impactful tokenization platforms, helping expand the XDC Network's RWA footprint. These companies introduced marketplaces for trade finance, institutional capital access, and supply-chain verification—laying the groundwork for a more robust on-chain asset ecosystem. The second cohort broadened that foundation by introducing projects focused on liquidity, compliance, and asset distribution.

Notably, several graduates from both cohorts have formed partnerships to leverage XDC Network's efficient blockchain and ecosystem to advance their projects. These include Raze Finance, Brickken, Blockticity, Nomyx, Toknar, Compute Labs, and 129Knots. Collectively, startups from the first two cohorts participated in over 50 venture capital introductions and connected with more than 70 corporate partners through Plug and Play's global network.

Across the first two cohorts, we've seen projects launch on XDC, secure capital, and establish enterprise partnerships that are already driving real usage," stated Maximillian Jungreis, Head of Crypto & Digital Assets at Plug and Play. "By supporting startups focused on compliant liquidity and institutional-grade decentralized finance, we're strengthening the XDC ecosystem and helping create a more efficient, accessible global financial system."

This RWA accelerator is a strategic component of the XDC Network's long-term vision. It provides projects with the opportunity to collaborate with XDC executives and access Plug and Play's corporate partnership network. The selected startups will participate in the two-month accelerator, culminating at the Plug and Play Silicon Valley May Summit, where they will have the opportunity to showcase blockchain-based solutions to a wide audience, including top-tier venture capital firms, Fortune 500 companies, governments, and universities.

Learn more about the XDC Network RWA Accelerator here.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

About XDC Network

XDC Network is a blockchain specifically developed to support trade finance and RWA tokenization. A highly optimized, EVM-compatible Layer 1, XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) mechanism, which provides high-level security, fast transaction times and enhanced scalability. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications.

Find more information about XDC Network by visiting XDC.org.

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SOURCE Plug and Play