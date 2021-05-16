XDC To Present And Exhibit At Display Week 2021

RTP, N.C., May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X Display Company (XDC), a leader in MicroLED displays, will participate in this year's Society for Information Display (SID) Display Week 2021 symposium and exhibition to be held virtually.

In the past year, XDC, a pioneer in microLED displays, raised money from industry leaders, built its biggest and best mass transfer equipment, and signed licensing agreements with customers worldwide. Dr. Matt Meitl, Co-Founder and Vice President of Displays at XDC will present a talk titled "Making Tomorrow's Displays Today" at the SID/DSCC Business Conference to introduce the company and its products and technologies, describe the challenges, and give a glimpse of what to expect in the PixelEngine™ future.

Dr. Chris Bower, Co-Founder and CTO will present an invited paper titled "Mass-Transfer Throughput and Yield Using Elastomer Stamps" at the SID Display Week Technical Symposium where he will review the fundamentals of polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) elastomer stamp mass transfer and will examine paths to satisfy the demanding throughput and yield requirements for MicroLED display manufacturing.

"XDC has been acknowledged as the leader in microLED technology by industry experts, " said Randy Chan, CEO of X Display Company. "We will showcase our progress as well as reveal a roadmap that is set to dramatically change our industry."

Further, the company will exhibit its products and technology at Display Week 2021. XDC has invented, developed and built MicroLED displays and associated equipment by pioneering Micro Transfer Printing for the past 15 years. Global industry licensees will mass produce MicroLED displays using XDC's elastomer stamp based technology and its foundational IP that includes over 500 patents.

X Display Company (XDC), a Cork, Ireland and RTP, North Carolina-based technology developer, licenses intellectual property for manufacturing MicroLED displays, sells MicrolC & PixelEngine™ components and Micro Transfer Printing Equipment that will power next-generation displays. XDC is poised to capture share in the display market, delivering solutions that will make peoples' lives better. www.xdisplay.com

