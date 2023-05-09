XDC to Present at Display Week 2023

Co-Founders Matt Meitl and Chris Bower to present invited paper and Chair MicroLED seminars

RTP, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X Display Company (XDC), a leader in MicroLED displays, will participate in this year's Society for Information Display (SID) hosted Display Week 2023 symposium and exhibition to be held from May 21-26, 2023 at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Dr. Matt Meitl, Co-Founder and EVP, will present an invited paper as follows:

Session: 29.1 - Invited Paper: Emitters for Flat-Panel MicroLED Displays

Wednesday, May 24 / 09:00 AM / Los Angeles Convention Center, Room: 408B

M. Meitl, A. Pearson, G. Bradshaw, B. Keller, G. Rinne, J. Brown, D. Kneeburg, C. Meyer, I. Knausz, B. Trinh, E. Radauscher, M. Samarskiy, N. Jain, S. Bonafede, C. Prevatte, N. Yue, B. Fisher, N. Rivers, B. Raymond, C. Verreen, E. Vick, M. Ozbas, J. Lynch, C. A. Bower; X Display Company (XDC), Inc. Research Triangle Park NC US N. Nearman, R. Hansen, B. Wendler; Daktronics, Inc. Brookings SD US

Abstract: Detailed designs and processes for packaging microLEDs into multi-color emitter structures that interface readily with conventional backplane materials are shown. The authors demonstrate the utility of these emitter structures with prototype displays, including driving schemes based on micro-scale integrated circuits, and an investigation of the reliability of the pixel-level interconnections.

Dr Chris Bower, Co-Founder and CTO, will Chair MicroLED related sessions at the symposium.

"We have made major strides in developing our technology in the past year," said Randy Chan, CEO of X Display Company. "We will present and showcase how our technology is shaping the display and semiconductor industries."

About X Display Company

X Display Company (XDC), a technology developer, licenses intellectual property for manufacturing MicroLED displays, sells MicrolC & PixelEngine™ components and Micro Transfer Printing Equipment that will power next generation displays. XDC is poised to capture share in the semiconductor and display markets, delivering solutions that will make peoples' lives better. www.xdisplay.com

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

