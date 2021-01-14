XDesk Global Success: DeskTrading Reports Impressive 2020 Performance

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskTrading announced today that the performance of its XDesk SMA trading platform in 2020 marked DeskTrading's best returns since 2014. The results for 2020 continue DeskTrading's incredible winning streak of positive annual returns since inception.

Despite the tumultuous market conditions in 2020, DeskTrading has delivered outstanding performance and unmatched service to its clients over the last twelve months, manifesting the worldwide success of the XDesk platform.

Moreover, the performance of Multi-Asset Core Portfolios has been quite impressive, delivering an average return of more than 130% over the twelve-month period of 2020.

An unexpected result of the platform architecture change was that DeskTrading's portfolio managers actually placed more trade orders via the XDesk Portfolios than ever before. Since 2014, a typical SMA at DeskTrading usually generated between 120 and 180 trades per year. In comparison, an average XDesk SMA generated 430 trades in 2020, with more than 260 of them closing profitably.

Another important indicator for assessing the XDesk cumulative portfolio performance is the increased overall Profit Factor. In 2020, XDesk Model Portfolios had an average profit/loss ratio of 63/37 with a Profit Factor of 1.72, which indicates a more efficient implementation of trading strategies using the comprehensive event-driven backtesting and modeling system.

"2020 has been a pivotal year for XDesk. We are pleased with our 2020 performance and are looking at the next major stages of the development of the XDesk Platform in 2021," said Steve Wong, Head of Trading at DeskTrading. "The strength of XDesk lies in its ability to scale in a profitable and sustainable manner. Based on our people and technical excellence, we continually invest in our portfolio management and analytics teams, as well as technological innovation, integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning and comprehensive data analysis."

About XDesk

XDesk is an intuitive and easy-to-use Separately Managed Accounts platform for forward-thinking investors and traders, equipped with the feature-rich XMarkets trading terminal providing a transparent order management system, robust technical analysis tools and feature-rich charting.

About DeskTrading

DeskTrading is revolutionising the Forex trading and investment landscape with an innovative, Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) platform. Based in Hong Kong, the leading solution provider is utilising the latest technology to improve the scalability and efficiency of investment management.

To find out more about DeskTrading (XDesk) and Separately Managed Accounts, please visit https://www.desktrading.com/.

