XDI expands into US with the announcement of strategic agreement with Morningstar Sustainalytics

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XDI's award-winning physical climate risk analysis of companies and their operational assets will now be available from Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings, and data, with the establishment of a strategic agreement to support risk identification and TCFD reporting.

XDI is a global leader in physical climate risk analysis, providing data for company and investor TFCD reporting, due diligence and risk management.

"Institutional investors are seeking sophisticated climate data and analysis to manage physical climate risk and fulfil emerging disclosure requirements. With our highly focused technology and Morningstar Sustainalytics' scale and expertise, investors can now access a set of structured metrics to understand the physical climate risks facing portfolio companies, as well as respond to TCFD and EU Action Plan reporting standards," said XDI CEO Rohan Hamden.

"Our strategic agreement with Morningstar Sustainalytics is a key plank of XDI's broader expansion into the United States as a provider of sophisticated physical climate risk data and analysis."

Morningstar Sustainalytics offers investors new Physical Climate Risk Metrics , powered by XDI's Climate Risk Engines, quantifying the direct physical climate risks on more than 12,500 companies worldwide. This company-level analysis is underpinned by a database of over 12 million assets and facilities enabling third party analysis for investors' company assets anywhere in the world.

"Our collaboration with XDI allows us to provide our investor and banking clients with high-quality insights and solutions so they can address the risks emanating from the climate crisis. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with XDI," said Azadeh Sabour, Morningstar Sustainalytics' Senior Vice President of Climate Solutions.

XDI North American Lead, Angie Woo, said, "With disclosure standards being introduced in the United States and Canada, it's timely that XDI is entering the US market to provide physical risk analysis to decision-makers at all scales. This builds on our successful work in the UK, EU and Australia."

XDI CEO Rohan Hamden said, "XDI is proud to be working with one of the world's leading sustainability research, ratings and data firms, Morningstar Sustainalytics, to deliver this crucial new analysis for investors seeking to understand the physical climate risk of their equities.

"We are delighted to work with Morningstar Sustainalytics and demonstrate the detail and reach of our modelling of physical climate risk to their institutional investor clients," he added.

Media enquiries: Angie Woo I [email protected] I m: +1 604 328 8608

About XDI

The Cross Dependency Initiative (XDI) is a global leader in physical climate risk analysis, providing data for company and investor TFCD reporting, due diligence and risk management. XDI has created a whole-system view of climate impacts that accounts for all physical risks. Its independent data is designed to empower business, government and financial markets to manage revenue impacts and identify opportunities for adaptation.

SOURCE XDI - The Cross Dependency Initiative