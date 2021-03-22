XDimensional Technologies Expands Customer Base

BREA, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) announced it has gained momentum in expanding its customer base and supporting existing customers. In 2020, XDTI added over 25 new clients, including six policy administration customers.

XDTI's Nexsure Insurance Platform is a single platform for agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs, and carriers. With three editions – Agency+, Wholesale+, and Policy Admin+ – the platform connects insurers and policyholders across the insurance lifecycle. It allows clients to manage their business while streamlining processes and building relationships across the insurance ecosystem.

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a top 10 agency, is utilizing the Policy Admin+ Edition to deploy multiple programs and grow their business rapidly. Catapult Insurance Solutions, an MGA focused on programs for niche industries and hard-to-place risks, is using Policy Admin+ for its Builders Risk program. And Sage Insurance Solutions recently went into production on Policy Admin+ with plans to expand.

New clients using the Wholesale+ Edition include Miniter Group and Alabama Public Auto Insurance Agency (APAIA). Miniter provides insurance products and risk management expertise to the banking industry. APAIA is a managing general agency and wholesale broker that partners with independent agents to provide solutions for commercial transportation accounts.

Hughston Insurance and Nevin & Witt Insurance have both gone live with the Agency+ Edition. Hughston is based in Brownsville, TX, and has been serving Texas for more than 80 years. Nevin & Witt Insurance is based in Chico, CA has been serving California for more than 50 years.

"2020 was a growth year for the company. We anticipate expanding our markets and investing more in our solutions in 2021," stated Lani Cathey, CEO, XDimensional Technologies. In January 2021, XDTI received a majority investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology and tech-enabled services companies. This investment will enable XDTI to continue investments in the Nexsure Insurance Platform to serve customers and continue its growth.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI.com) develops comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders, driving efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management. These solutions are delivered through the SaaS-based Nexsure Insurance Platform.

