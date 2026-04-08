XDS Launches X-LAB Worldwide With Vertical Integration Model to Improve Economics for Dealers and Riders

XDS manufactures more than eight million bicycles annually at global scale. With X-LAB, the company brings that capability into a consumer-facing platform to integrate engineering, materials, and components within a singular system. This system has been tested now at the highest level as X-LAB is raced by the XDS–Astana WorldTour Team.

As cycling demand grows, so does the friction for that demand

At a time when interest in cycling is expanding worldwide, fueled in part by electric mobility and growing demand for outdoor activity, the industry faces structural challenges and artificial friction. Fragmented supply chains, inaccessible consumer entry points, and punishing dealer agreements have made performance cycling hard for new riders to enter and even harder for retailers to sustain.

X-LAB introduces a new operating model to solve for just that. Built within XDS' vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing ecosystem, X-LAB is designed as a single, cohesive system – enabling faster innovation cycles, more efficient supply chain , and stronger value shared with both riders and retailers.

"The bicycle industry has incredible heritage, and we respect that deeply," said Edwin Tan, CEO of XDS International. "But when engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain live in different places, innovation becomes painfully slow, and costs rise needlessly. X-LAB starts from a different premise. If you design the whole system together, you unlock better performance and better economics at the same time."

A dealer-first partnership model

X-LAB is launching with a go-to-market approach that's intentionally different from where much of the industry is heading. While margin pressure pushes many brands toward a DTC-first playbook, X-LAB chooses to focus a meaningful portion of its distribution model on the independent bike shops.

Why? As Tan says, "High-performance bicycles aren't purely transactional. Fit, setup, service, education, and ongoing support are essential to the experience. That experience begins in a shop, with professionals who know riders, know the local terrain, and know how to care for good bikes longterm."

One such shop that partnered with X-LAB early is Contender Bicycles, a cycling community hub of Salt Lake City. As Contender president Ryan Littlefield says, "What stands out about X-LAB is the level of integration and spec at those price points. X-LAB feels and works like a complete system, with frameset, wheelset, in-house components, and integrated tech all working together. The brand is making that level of performance accessible to more riders."

That's not to say X-LAB does not enter the market with a clear view of the retail landscape. The industry-wide reality is that many bike shops have reported real financial strain in recent years. Furthermore, legacy dealer programs often add friction with front-loaded inventory commitments, complex incentive structures, and channel conflicts that can undercut retailers.

X-LAB's model is built on supply chain efficiency and confidence in product-market demand, enabling transparent dealer terms designed to support healthier sell-through without shifting excess risk onto retailers. "The goal is to remove those friction points and let retailers focus on what they do best: to deliver a world-class experience for riders," added Tan.

Nine bikes spanning road, gravel, urban, and electric

X-LAB launches with a nine-bike lineup built around a clear idea: make truly high-performance cycling more attainable. For decades, top-tier performance has been pushed further and further to the very top of the price curve. X-LAB believes that price inflation is not entirely necessary.

Unlike the traditional approach of mixing frames from one supplier with wheels and components from others, X-LAB is built on one of the industry's most vertically integrated design ecosystems, with framesets, wheelsets, and key components engineered together to create a more cohesive on-road feel, better reliability, and a streamlined ownership experience.

It is for this reason that performance specs typically reserved for $10K+ builds are now available in an entirely different price range, with the flagship X-LAB AD9 WorldTour aero race bike retailing at just under $8,000.

Highlights in the lineup include:

AD9 : the WorldTour aero platform raced by the XDS-Astana Team (see GC Performance review)

: the WorldTour aero platform raced by the XDS-Astana Team (see GC Performance review) GT8 : a purpose-built carbon gravel platform engineered for speed, stability, and long mixed-surface days

: a purpose-built carbon gravel platform engineered for speed, stability, and long mixed-surface days RT9 : a new frontier in materials science with a carbon frame engineered to approximately 550 grams, bringing elite climbing ambitions to more consumers (see Velo review)

: a new frontier in materials science with a carbon frame engineered to approximately 550 grams, bringing elite climbing ambitions to more consumers (see Velo review) ST5+: an urban e-bike platform with a unique in-house mid-drive motor ,designed for simplicity and reliability, delivering integrated performance and everyday usability

Across the lineup, integrated technologies such as in-house power meters and Apple "Find My" reduce reliance on aftermarket upgrades, simplifying the ownership experience while maintaining high-end performance characteristics.

"How do you grow? It might surprise the casual observer just how much momentum cycling has already gained in recent years," said Patrick Pan, Head of International Growth at X-LAB. "Yet, for new riders it still feels hard to get started. If we really want the sport to grow, we can't just serve the converted – we have to create new riders out of thin air. This not only means we should build bikes that serious cyclists will love, but it means we have to make performance simpler to spec, easier to own, and more accessible from day one."

North American rollout

X-LAB's North American expansion is anchored in Los Angeles, where the company has established a local office, built a dedicated U.S. team, and deployed a sizable warehouse to support distribution and dealer operations.

This infrastructure enables faster fulfillment, consistent inventory availability, and direct dealer support.

X-LAB bicycles are available through authorized dealers and online at https://xlabbikes.com in the United States, with continued rollout across Europe, Asia, and ANZ markets.

About the Company

About XDS

Headquartered in Shenzhen, XDS is one of the world's largest and most vertically integrated manufacturers in cycling, with full-stack in-house capabilities spanning carbon frame engineering, wheelsets, components, motors, sensors, and software. The company manufactures at global scale and is the official sponsor of the XDS Astana WorldTour Team.

About X-LAB

X-LAB is the elite performance platform developed by XDS, bringing system-level engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing into the global lineup. Launching across road, gravel, urban and electric mobility categories, X-LAB has plans to further expand this year into additional performance categories including full-suspension mountain bikes. With global operations anchored in Los Angeles, X-LAB is powered by a team with deep expertise in engineering, technology, and go-to-market.

To see an insider's look at the full build out – from the woven carbon fibers to the finished WorldTour AD9 complete bike – take a look at Cycling Weekly's all-access deep dive through the Shenzhen facilities.

Media Contact:

Patrick Pan

[email protected]

https://xlabbikes.com

SOURCE X-LAB