XDuce Group of Companies Acquires SANS

EDISON, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XDuce Inc., a global software development, system integration and staffing services provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake in SANS Consulting. SANS is a New York-based IT staffing services specialist in Banking and Financial Services. The SANS acquisition will further strengthen XDuce's footprint and ability to provide IT services to clients.

XDuce Corporation

XDuce has been providing services to clients in markets within diverse verticals globally since 2006. As a long-term business growth strategy, XDuce has been looking to expand its client base within the Financial Services. SANS is a respected brand in these high-potential and critical verticals and this acquisition provides both brands with a massive growth opportunity. With this acquisition, both the companies will be able to leverage the expended service delivery capability and domain expertise.

Jay Dave, President and CEO, XDuce, said, "With XDuce's expanded global delivery capabilities and SANS's market penetration, the combined synergies will ensure seamless execution of services to our clients. With this acquisition, our clients can now look forward to partnering with a highly professional global support team with a wealth of experience in all major national markets and industry verticals."

"With the current challenging situation faced by industries across the globe, this acquisition will help us meet our customers' needs like never before. Our clients require services of a global organization with effective off-shore/on-shore delivery teams and significant resources to service their needs nationally. This acquisition enables us to do just that," said Leo Kogan, President of SANS.

About XDuce

XDuce is an award-winning Technology Services Partner with proven expertise in Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft and AWS services. XDuce is an established name in the mid-market segment providing Application Development, Mobility Services, Infrastructure Management, Strategic IT consulting and Contractual & Permanent Staffing solutions.

About SANS

SANS is well known nationally and particularly throughout New the York Metro and Tri-State areas as an imminent resource in IT Staffing and Consulting Services for 25 years. SANS's technological approach to selecting the best personnel has consistently been recognized at over 300 leading Financial Services, Banking, Education, Insurance and Healthcare companies. SANS's reputation of excellence, financial security and principled business ethics have served to make SANS an unparalleled resource and partner to clients and IT professionals.

