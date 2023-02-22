Xeal, Hunt Companies Partner for EV Charging Station Rollout at Hawaii Veterans Clinic

Daniel K. Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic Will Feature Level-2 Chargers

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeal, a leading provider of EV charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily and commercial real estate industries, today announced an agreement with Hunt Companies, Inc., one of the leading developers in the Hawaiian Islands, to install 19 Level-2 chargers at the Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Kalaeloa, Oahu, Hawaii.

Xeal's installation of the chargers is expected to be completed in Q2 2023, and the Daniel Kahikina Akaka Clinic is slated to be fully completed in 2024. The clinic will feature primary, women's and mental healthcare, along with a wide range of specialty care solutions. In addition to Hawaii, the clinic will serve veterans in the Pacific Islands, including Guam, Saipan, Tinian, Rota and American Samoa.

"Hunt Companies is committed to fostering a more resilient and environmentally sustainable Hawaii," said Thomas Lee, Senior Vice President, Development, Hunt Companies, Hawaii. "We are excited to partner with Xeal to introduce its revolutionary technology at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic in Kalaeloa. These charging stations will provide a valuable and affordable resource to our veterans, their families, doctors, staff, and the greater West Oahu Community. Hunt Companies, Hawaii is proud to be a part of this evolution."

Xeal's charging platform and its proprietary Apollo protocol utilize a self-reliant, distributed connectivity solution that has all of the benefits of a smart charger but removes the frustrating bottleneck of centralized IT infrastructure that leads to charger downtime. This approach provides residents with the industry's most reliable EV charging experience via a user-friendly platform that doesn't depend on a central server or any IT infrastructure to successfully initiate a charging session, transact, and perform all other smart functions.

"We are thrilled to be working with Hunt Companies as they add EV charging solutions to one of the nation's newest VA facilities, the Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic," said Alexander Isaacson, Co-Founder and CEO at Xeal. "We're proud to provide reliable EV charging to veterans, their families and those who help everyone who has served our nation. Hunt's commitment to the environment and Hawaiian culture is unwavering and serves as an inspiration for commercial development across the nation. The project shows the continued shift of EV chargers from amenity to necessity in all facets of our nation's communities."

Xeal is a hyper-growth, venture-backed technology startup headquartered in New York City. Xeal offers multifamily and commercial real estate owners and operators the ability to seamlessly install smart EV charging in their communities with little to no infrastructure upgrades. Clients manage these smart EV charging stations remotely through Xeal's dashboard, providing real-time data on charging sessions, energy management, access control, and revenue share. Xeal's driver app employs a token-based technology for EV drivers to gain reliable access to charging stations without relying on cellular or garage IT infrastructure. Through Apollo, a groundbreaking distributed communication protocol, building owners can remotely control and monitor smart charging stations through a bi-directional management channel between user smartphones and EV chargers to establish a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected. Xeal delivers an entirely self-sufficient smart charging experience for drivers, enabling 100% uptime, 50x faster processing speed, and a frictionless user experience. Experience Xeal's recent deployments here or visit www.xealenergy.com for more information.

With over 30 years of service in Hawaii, Hunt's Development Division is recognized for its innovative use of underutilized government properties, its commitment to creating premier master-planned communities, a commitment to sound environmental, social and governance standards, and respect for the cultural and geographical riches of the Hawaiian Islands. In Hawaii, Hunt is responsible for the development, revitalization, and asset management of more than 500 entitled acres and 500,000 square feet of industrial and commercial space. Hunt is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 4,300 people as part of affiliated businesses throughout the world. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com .

