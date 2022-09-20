Xeal Partners with NRP for EV Charging Station Rollout

Agreement will see more than 200 chargers installed at properties nationwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeal, a leading provider of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced an agreement with The NRP Group, one of the nation's leading developers and builders of multifamily homes, to install more than 200 charging stations at the company's U.S. properties.

The NRP Group partnered with Xeal based on the company's ability to help The NRP Group achieve its current EV charging station goals while future-proofing its properties to meet upcoming demands, offering residents and visitors the most intelligent charging technology available.

"It's important for The NRP Group to provide its residents and their visitors with EV charging technology that's reliable with 100% uptime, and we believe a thoughtful EV charging strategy is critical to serve our communities," said Bryan Glosik, Director of Energy and Water for NRP. "Preparation is always preferable to playing catch-up, and Xeal provides us with a solid investment in environmental responsibility and in the future of our portfolio. NRP has chosen to partner with Xeal in order to thoughtfully and responsibly execute NRP's ESG strategy."

Xeal's charging platform leverages its patent-pending Apollo protocol, which uses encrypted tokens and distributed ledger technology for connectivity, eliminating the need for costly IT/network infrastructure and upgrades entirely, reducing capex and maximizing ROI.

The simple, user-friendly platform ensures residents can operate the decentralized networked charging stations through the Apollo technologies connectivity protocol. Xeal's holistic power optimization technology also empowers owner/operators to install up to 3x as many charging stations without electrical upgrades and without installing costly IT infrastructure.

"Xeal is excited to partner with The NRP Group, which is a company that understands its role in supporting the explosive growth of EVs for its residents, as well as providing for the environment," said Zander Isaacson, Co-Founder and CEO at Xeal. "Xeal's EV charging technology and self-reliant communication architecture is the most dependable choice for The NRP Group's outstanding communities now and in the future."

About Xeal

Xeal is a hyper-growth, venture-backed technology startup headquartered in New York City. Xeal offers multifamily and commercial real estate owners and operators the ability to seamlessly install smart EV charging in their communities with little to no infrastructure upgrades. Clients manage these smart EV charging stations remotely through Xeal's dashboard, providing real-time data on charging sessions, energy management, utilization, and revenue share. Xeal's driver app employs a token-based technology for EV drivers to gain reliable access to charging stations without relying on cellular or garage IT infrastructure. Through Apollo, a groundbreaking decentralized communication protocol, building owners can remotely control and monitor smart charging stations through a bi-directional management channel between user smartphones and EV chargers to establish a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected. Xeal delivers an entirely self-sufficient smart charging experience for drivers, enabling 100% uptime, 50x faster processing speed, and a frictionless user experience. Experience Xeal's recent deployments here or visit www.xealenergy.com for more information.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has delivered more than 35,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 20,000 residential units. The company utilizes the entire breadth of its in-house capabilities to fulfill its mission: creating exceptional rental housing opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, and senior housing. As a three-time recipient of the National Association of Builders Multifamily Development Firm of the Year and recognized Top 25 Developer by Multifamily Executive, NRP is leveraging its decades of practice by also providing construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com .

SOURCE Xeal