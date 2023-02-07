Xeal Welcomes Two ChargePoint Veterans to Sales Team

Executives Bring Over 20 Years of EV Experience to Help Guide Next Phases of Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced that former ChargePoint executives Mike DiNucci and Joan Dunne are joining the company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Head of Revenue Operations, respectively.

In their positions, DiNucci and Dunne will assist in guiding Xeal through its next phases of growth as the company expands its EV charging initiatives where reliable charging is needed most. DiNucci and Dunne bring to Xeal more than two decades of combined experience in the EV charging sector and have each scaled numerous software businesses to late-stage exits.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joan and Mike to the Xeal team as we double down on our mission of providing reliable EV charging infrastructure and accelerate mass scale electric vehicle adoption," said Eric Roseman, Chief Revenue Officer at Xeal. "Both are experts in the field and command a profound understanding of emerging technologies in addition to a comprehensive grasp of EV charging. The extensive relationships they've built in the industry and their experience in leading growth efforts are essential to Xeal's go-to-market strategy into new verticals and distribution channels."

DiNucci joined ChargePoint in its pre-revenue phase and eventually oversaw all sales efforts and field operations as Senior Vice President of Sales. He spent several years in the artificial intelligence space as Chief Revenue Officer at Netradyne before joining the Xeal team.

"Xeal's solutions to the challenges around EV charging are going to change the EV game, and it's a privilege to be joining this visionary team," DiNucci said. "Xeal's goals for the future will not only serve clients well, but it will be a beacon of reliability for EV drivers."

Dunne worked as the Senior Director of Sales Operations at ChargePoint where she led the company's growth from $1 million to more than $280 million and was responsible for reporting, key metrics, performance, KPI reporting and compensation plans. Prior to joining Xeal, she was Vice President of Revenue Operations for Turntide Technologies.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Xeal team as we lead the way to the future of EV charging," Dunne said. "This is a company that has thoughtfully addressed the challenges of the industry, putting clients and their customers on equal footing when it comes to reliable and cutting-edge charging solutions. Their exceptional innovation will be a critical part of ensuring the growth and stability of the EV industry."

About Xeal

Xeal is a hyper-growth, venture-backed technology startup headquartered in New York City. Xeal offers multifamily and commercial real estate owners and operators the ability to seamlessly install smart EV charging in their communities with little to no infrastructure upgrades. Clients manage these smart EV charging stations remotely through Xeal's dashboard, providing real-time data on charging sessions, energy management, access control, and revenue share. Xeal's driver app employs a token-based technology for EV drivers to gain reliable access to charging stations without relying on cellular or garage IT infrastructure. Through Apollo, a groundbreaking distributed communication protocol, building owners can remotely control and monitor smart charging stations through a bi-directional management channel between user smartphones and EV chargers to establish a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected. Xeal delivers an entirely self-sufficient smart charging experience for drivers, enabling 100% uptime, 50x faster processing speed, and a frictionless user experience. Experience Xeal's recent deployments here or visit www.xealenergy.com for more information.

SOURCE Xeal