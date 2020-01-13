Xealth is Honored in Built In Seattle's Prestigious Best Places to Work List in 2020

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xealth, a leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced it was included on Built In Seattle's list of Best Places to Work in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

"Digital health is transforming many areas of healthcare, making it broadly accessible in a way that has not been possible before," said Xealth CEO Mike McSherry. "The work we do is helping shape how care is delivered and received, and every person on our team makes that possible. This is an exciting time for Xealth and we are thrilled to be recognized by Built In Seattle as a Best Place to Work."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients direct from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient's email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com

Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com | BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com | BuiltInSF.com

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

