Xealth Named Finalist in Accenture's HealthTech Innovation Challenge

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xealth, a leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced its recognition as a finalist for the 2019 Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge, which seeks to support innovative approaches and solutions for improving the way people access, manage and finance healthcare in North America. Final judging will occur Feb. 6, 2020, in Houston.

"The Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge joins healthcare organizations and startups to recognize the most promising solutions for health organizations to improve the lives of consumers, clinicians and employees," said Brian Kalis, managing director of digital health and innovation at Accenture. "After reviewing submitted applications, our team of executive judges have identified those services that have the greatest potential to address today's healthcare challenges. We look forward to seeing Xealth and the other finalists present in Houston this February."

Fed up with disparity in healthcare delivery while recognizing that 96 percent of Americans have cell phones, Xealth has created a platform that scales digital health programs for the country's leading health systems – organizing, integrating, deploying and activating digital health tools using a patient's email or patient portal, and into the physician's workflow. The company powers more than 30 digital health solutions, connecting patients with educational content, transportation, meal delivery, e-commerce product recommendations and other services needed to improve health outcomes.

"Digital health has the potential to advance care delivery and improve outcomes, but only if it is incorporated in a meaningful way," said Xealth CEO Mike McSherry. "We believe that methods which build on the provider and patient relationship in an informed manner create the optimal environment for ongoing engagement. Accenture has a proven practice of enhancing businesses and we are pleased to have our innovative approach to digital health recognized as part of the HealthTech Innovation Challenge."

Accenture recognizes innovations focused on healthcare organization buyers, with criteria including solution design quality, disruptive business models and solution scalability. Selected finalists presented to an exclusive panel of judges comprised of senior executives from globally recognized health companies at one of two regional events. One was held in Boston on Nov. 7 and the second in San Francisco on Dec. 5. For those selected as a finalist, the final judging event will take place in Houston on Feb. 6, 2020.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients direct from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient's email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

