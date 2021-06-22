Xebec™ Tri-Screen 2 Redefines the Modern Mobile Workplace With Sleeker, Portable Multi-screen Solution

"We launched Xebec to enable maximum productivity without sacrificing portability, and the Tri-Screen 2 is perfect for those working from home, a coffee shop, coworking space, or the office," said Alex Levine, CEO and cofounder, Xebec. "People across all industries and roles, from consultants and creators to lawyers and communications professionals, have all loved the benefits offered by the first-generation product. We listened to our customer feedback, and we know the upgrades we've made will make the Tri-Screen 2 an even easier and more portable solution for the modern professional."

The Xebec Tri-Screen 2 has been completely reimagined, featuring a more compact, redesigned housing system made with durable materials. The triple screen workstation can be used out of the box without the need to download or install any drivers or software and is lightweight and collapsible to provide an instant on-the-go setup.

Key features include:

Lightweight and Portable: Weighing just two pounds, the Tri-Screen 2 can easily fold up for storage

Integrated Kickstand: A telescoping adjustable kickstand built into the housing of the Tri-Screen 2, so it's always there when you need it

Efficient Cable System: The inputs were moved to the inside corners of the screens, decreasing the cable lengths by 70%, ensuring a perfect connection with the custom-fit input heads

Xebec Tri-Screen Adapter: The new adapter allows users to connect with a single USB-A connection per screen, making it easier for any laptop to connect

Utilizing a three-screen setup like the Tri-Screen 2 enables a 44 percent increase in productivity. Unlike traditional multi-screen desktop setups, the Tri-Screen 2 empowers users to let their life dictate their work location every day, not the other way around.

To purchase a Xebec Tri-Screen 2, visit www.thexebec.com . For more information on technical specs, visit https://www.thexebec.com/pages/tech-specs .

About Xebec

Xebec was founded in 2018 with the mission to equip today's professionals with the most advanced mobile workplace technology, enabling them to succeed wherever they go. Xebec's flagship Tri-Screen 2 is a laptop attachment that adds two additional screens to any laptop to create an instant office set up anywhere.

Motivated by the motto of "Free Yourself," the Xebec team is building innovative products that allow professionals to free themselves from the boundaries of the traditional office, from the limits of antiquated expectations, and the anchors of outdated technology.

For more information about how Xebec enables innovation today, visit the Xebec website , Instagram and Twitter pages.

