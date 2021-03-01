Xebra Announces $5 Million Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$5 million.

ABOUT XEBRA: Xebra is a cannabis cultivation and products company, with global brands and intellectual property. Our products focus includes beverages, wellness and leisure.

Xebra is expecting a decision by the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico, pursuant to which it may be granted an injunction authorizing it to be the first in Mexico to legally commercialize hemp derived cannabinoids such as CBD and CBG. The injunction requested aims to include the right for the importation of seeds, cultivation anywhere in Mexico without a specific limitation on size, harvesting, processing, the creation of cannabis products with less than 1% THC, and the right to sell those products domestically or by export.

Xebra has also been selected by the Dutch government, out of a competitive pool of applicants, as one of only five companies to compete for two exclusive licenses to cultivate medicinal cannabis in the Netherlands, with an initial six-year guaranteed government contract for each successful party, estimated at €70.5 million.

Management of Xebra intends to pursue a direct listing of its shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange in Q2 2021.

For additional information about Xebra, or to view our presentation, visit our website: www.xebrabrands.com.

PRIVATE PLACEMENT: The Private Placement is for up to 25 million units at a price of CAD$0.20 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Xebra (a "Share"), and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one Share at a price of CAD$0.35, for a period of 12 months from the date of issue. The warrants will be subject to accelerated expiry if the shares trade on a stock exchange at or above $0.50 per share for 10 consecutive days.

Fees will be payable in connection with the private placement. Xebra intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to fund its business.

