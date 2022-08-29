Xebra Announces Voting Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

Aug 29, 2022, 18:22 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Antonio Grimaldo, Jay Garnett, Jordi Chemonte, Robert Giustra and Todd Dalotto were elected as directors of Xebra at the 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on August 26, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Shareholders also approved all other proposed resolutions as described in the information circular of the Meeting.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting as follows:
|
Motion
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Non-Vote
|
Number of Directors
|
33,260,417
|
99.79 %
|
70,800
|
0.21 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
3,622,735
|
Election of Director Nominees:
|
Antonio Grimaldo
|
33,233,160
|
99.71 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
98,057
|
0.29 %
|
3,622,735
|
Jay Garnett
|
33,229,335
|
99.69 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
101,882
|
0.31 %
|
3,622,735
|
Jordi Chemonte
|
33,250,252
|
99.76 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
80,965
|
0.24 %
|
3,622,735
|
Robert Giustra
|
33,241,435
|
99.73 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
89,782
|
0.27 %
|
3,622,735
|
Todd Dalotto
|
33,229,100
|
99.69 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
102,117
|
0.31 %
|
3,622,735
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
36,950,387
|
99.99 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
3,565
|
0.01 %
|
0
|
Alteration of the Articles and Notice of Articles of Xebra
|
33,059,803
|
99.19 %
|
271,414
|
0.81 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
3,622,735
|
Other business
|
33,229,415
|
99.69 %
|
101,802
|
0.31 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
3,622,735
Jay Garnett
CEO
SOURCE Xebra Brands Ltd.
