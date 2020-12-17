Xecuit Releases Innovative App Building Workplace Culture for Remote Teams

UNION CITY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xecuit , a minority owned and operated firm, is pleased to announce the release of its' newest Slack app, Kooler , which builds workplace culture for virtual teams. With COVID-19, more and more companies find it challenging to keep employees engaged while working remotely. According to a recent survey by XpertHR, 76% of respondents said that maintaining employee morale has been the most difficult issue to manage. Kooler mitigates this challenge.

Kooler.io - Building Workplace Culture Kooler.io - We help remote teams stay connected

Currently being tested with a select group of customers, Kooler seamlessly integrates with Slack, offering unique features, including Kooler chat, Shoutouts, Watch parties, and Engagement analytics allows employees to choose an interest(s) from various categories such as entertainment, food, sports, or fun facts. Employees receive a daily push notification with the latest relevant articles creating a space for organic conversation with colleagues who share their same interests, just like chatting around the water cooler in the office. Shoutouts enable employees to recognize others who are living company values and doing exceptional work. Watch parties (launching soon) utilizes Skill Scout curated videos focused on timely workplace topics such as their virtual series "Humans at Work". As teams interact with video content and icebreaker questions sparking a unique team building experience remotely. Finally, to get the most benefit from all of the app features, Analytics provides company administrators with engagement metrics on trending company values, team recognition via shoutouts, most engaging topics, and most popular interest categories.

Initial feedback from beta customers has been extremely positive. Skill Scout CEO Elena Valentine says, "We've always been a remote first organization. One of the challenges I've had is finding ways to meaningfully recognize colleagues who are displaying our values on a daily basis. Kooler has helped change that by keeping our values at the forefront every day. With this tool, I'm confident that all of our colleagues know what our values are and, they are more comfortable highlighting others who lean into those values… Kooler isn't just a tool. For me, it's given us an opportunity to reevaluate our company values and put them into practice."

As Dejean Brown , Co-Founder of Xecuit , says, "We developed Kooler because we saw a need that wasn't being met in the marketplace. The average percentage of employees who will work remotely is projected to nearly triple after COVID, so employers will have to be creative to keep their employees happy and productive. Organizations can't afford to ignore morale because it has a costly impact. Studies by the Queen's School of Business and the Gallup Organization found that companies with low employee engagement scores experienced 37% higher absenteeism, 18% lower productivity, 16% lower profitability, and 65% lower share price over time. "

With a planned release date post-beta of March 2021, Xecuit couldn't have developed a more timely app as a Gallup poll also showed that employees prefer workplace wellbeing to material benefits, and wellbeing is attributed to one crucial thing – a positive work culture.

If your company is interested in being considered for one of the few remaining spots available in the beta program, sign up here .

About Xecuit

Xecuit is a minority-owned and operated web and mobile application development firm located in New Jersey. Clients include nonprofits, government agencies, and businesses, that rely on Xecuit.com to design and develop digital solutions that increase growth and visibility. Through industry and sector-specific knowledge, they translate client requirements into innovative, transformative solutions. Unique flat-rate pricing gives clients confidence that projects are delivered on budget and within scope.

