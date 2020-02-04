Xelerate Named a "Best of RPO" for Client Satisfaction

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xelerate, agile outsourced recruiting for fast-growth companies, announced today being named a "Best of RPO" for client satisfaction through ClearlyRated, an award program sponsored by Indeed and based on significantly higher client satisfaction ratings than the industry average.

The prestigious recognition by ClearRated is validation to its unique, cost-effective approach to recruitment process outsourcing, which relies on the execution of recruiting and hiring metrics.

"High-growth companies strive to be more strategic in their talent acquisition, but often struggle to reach that next level of recruiting where decisions are continuously data-driven and where they have the ability to act on those insights," Xelerate CEO Emily Biscardi said. "We're thrilled that our client satisfaction score is significantly above the industry average. It is validation that an agile outsourced recruiting model is what the market craves."

Xelerate, which focuses heavily on fast-growth companies often funded through venture capital or private equity and in the healthcare industry, helps companies become better at hiring. Xelerate's 97% client retention rate is attributed to its empirical approach to recruiting, combined with RPO's flexibility.

"We strive to make hiring a strategic business function — a more integrated partner that improves decision-making," Biscardi said. "Seeing the response through the ClearlyRated surveys feels like an endorsement to our worldview of recruiting and its importance to organizations that need hard-to-find talent quickly to succeed."

Xelerate's recruitment experts use flexible Recruitment Process Outsourcing to deliver top talent to clients when they need it. Our consultative, data-driven approach to recruitment allows us to find the perfect fit for our clients' open positions. The scalable nature of our services means we're able to fill a number of positions quickly, or recruit for one highly specialized opening. For more information, visit https://xeleratellc.com.

ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award program, presented in partnership with Indeed, recognizes RPOs that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace, and provides prospective clients with a credible and transparent symbol of quality as they vet RPO providers. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com — an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms — based exclusively on validated client ratings and testimonials.

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

