Xellar and WOOJUNG BIO Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Enabled Hybrid Human Organ-on-a-Chip (OoC)-Animal Preclinical Platforms

BOSTON and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xellar Biosystems ("Xellar"), a globally leading innovator in next-generation artificial intelligence- and computer vision–assisted, organ-on-a-chip–based drug discovery and development platforms, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with WOOJUNG BIO Co., Ltd. ("WOOJUNG BIO"; KOSDAQ: 215380), a Korea-listed biotechnology company with strong capabilities in translational research and life sciences services.

Through this collaboration, the two companies will work together to integrate their complementary technologies and expertise to advance innovative, human-relevant research solutions in the life sciences field. Xellar will contribute its AI-enabled organ-on-a-chip platform, computer vision–based analysis pipelines, and advanced data analytics capabilities, while WOOJUNG BIO will bring its extensive experience in translational research, biological services, and applied life-science studies.

The collaboration will focus on joint project development, workflow and technology integration, and the co-development of differentiated preclinical research solutions. By combining Xellar's next-generation in vitro platforms with WOOJUNG BIO established translational and preclinical capabilities, the partnership aims to enhance research efficiency, improve data quality and reproducibility, and strengthen predictive approaches across drug discovery, safety evaluation, and related life-science applications.

Xin Xie, CEO of Xellar Biosystems, commented:

"This collaboration represents an important milestone in expanding the global application of our organ-on-a-chip and AI technologies. Working with WOOJUNG BIO enables us to more closely connect advanced in vitro platforms with real-world translational research needs, and to deliver greater value to partners in the life sciences ecosystem."

Heejung Chun, CEO of Woojung Bio, stated:

"The preclinical field is moving toward more human-relevant and alternative research approaches.

To take a leading position in the next-generation preclinical market, WOOJUNG BIO has entered into a strategic collaboration with Xellar Biosystems, a U.S.-based leader in organ-on-a-chip technologies with an innovative platform aligned with our translational research focus.

Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen our research capabilities and advance data-driven preclinical approaches that support our partners' evolving needs."

About Xellar Biosystems

Xellar Biosystems is an AI-driven biotech company using Organ-on-a-Chip (OoC) technology, advanced imaging, and machine learning to accelerate drug discovery and development by creating realistic 3D human tissue models for testing drugs, assessing toxicity, and predicting clinical outcomes more efficiently than traditional methods. Founded in 2022, they combine wet-lab experiments with AI to analyze complex biological data, aiming to reduce costs, time, and improve the success rate of bringing new therapies to market, serving the biopharmaceutical industry.

About WOOJUNG BIO

WOOJUNG BIO Co., Ltd. is a South Korean biotechnology company providing integrated infrastructure, services, and solutions across the drug discovery and development value chain. The company offers preclinical CRO services, translational research support, laboratory and biocluster development, and advanced infection control solutions for healthcare and research facilities.

In addition, WOOJUNG BIO operates the WOOJUNG BIO Drug Discovery Cluster, an open innovation–driven life science platform designed to enable collaboration among biotech startups, researchers, and industry partners. Within the cluster, WOOJUNG BIO runs LAB CLOUD, a specialized laboratory space that provides ready-to-use labs and shared research infrastructure for early-stage and growing biotech companies.

By integrating LAB CLOUD with in vivo and preclinical research environments, as well as translational and applied biological expertise, WOOJUNG BIO supports the efficient progression of innovative technologies from early discovery to preclinical development. Through this open innovation ecosystem, the company aims to accelerate biotech innovation and strengthen the broader life science community.

