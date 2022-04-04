Xello Announces Partnership with Intellispark to Further Support Student Success

The integration will connect students' future readiness planning with social-emotional health and well-being

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xello , the award-winning college, career, and future readiness program, and Intellispark which promotes student success and well-being with technology that improves coordination of student supports, today announced a partnership and integration, which will help school districts provide a more comprehensive level of care for students by linking well-being indicators and college and career readiness information.

From career, personality and skills assessments, to developing a student portfolio and exploring careers and colleges, Xello prepares students for the future by using a discovery-based model that helps students of all pathways build self-knowledge and create meaningful plans for future success; whereas Intellispark empowers educators and families to take action and realize a whole-child vision for student success with integrated communication and collaboration features. These complementary solutions will partner to provide educators with the insights needed to personalize support for every student under a more holistic approach.

"There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to education, so there cannot be a singular approach to supporting students in their current struggles or future opportunities," said Matt McQuillen, Xello Co-Founder and CEO. "The partnership between Xello and Intellispark is a game changer for student success teams who can now connect their students' future goals and plans with present social-emotional health and well-being. This will give educators the insights they need to connect meaningfully with each individual student and the actionable next steps to support their needs."

The need to address social-emotional wellness of students is top of mind for educators, families and communities. In September 2021, after surveying more than 100 educators and 400 parents, Xello released The State of College and Career Readiness in K-12 , which highlighted social-emotional learning competencies as the top indicator of future readiness. During the past two years of the pandemic, educators have made a concerted effort to support students' social and emotional health. The partnership between Xello and Intellispark continues these efforts by linking college, career and future readiness with well-being, while focusing on relationships and providing an evolving whole student perspective.

"At Intellispark, we believe that student success is a team sport," said Stephen M. Smith, Intellispark CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Xello because they understand the need to develop a personalized path to success for every student. Kids inevitably encounter obstacles as they progress through school that put their future plans at risk. We help kids get the support they need to overcome those challenges so they can thrive. With this partnership, we look forward to helping prepare many more successful, future ready students who feel known, supported and appreciated."

Academically researched and scientifically validated, Xello puts students at the center of their planning experience by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and insights to make informed decisions and build actionable plans for their future. To learn more about Xello's strategies and implementation options, districts can contact Xello's team of Education Consultants . Existing Xello clients who wish to integrate the Intellispark platform into their subscription should contact their Success Manager.

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world .

About Intellispark

Intellispark was created by Naviance co-founders Stephen Smith and Shaun Fanning to provide a holistic platform to coordinate student support services in PreK-12 schools. With member schools in 43 states and 13 countries, a team with deep education experience, and backing from leading education technology investor GSV Ventures, Intellispark is making student success a team sport with innovative features that connect teachers, administrators, counselors, families, and community resources so every student can thrive. For more information, please visit intellispark.com .

