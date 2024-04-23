Xello Partners with New York City Public Schools to Elevate College and Career Readiness For Thousands of Students

EdTech Innovator Selected to Support Groundbreaking FutureReadyNYC Initiative



NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a significant step forward for equitable, career-connected learning, Xello, an award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, is thrilled to announce its partnership with New York City Public Schools (NYCPS). This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in educational innovation, squarely aimed at amplifying the district's FutureReadyNYC initiative. This initiative helps students navigate pathways toward a rewarding career, long-term economic security, and a choice-filled life.

Serving over 1 million students, NYCPS is the largest school district in the nation, presenting a unique opportunity for Xello to implement its comprehensive suite of career exploration and planning tools on an unprecedented scale. Xello's world-class platform can be custom-tailored to each student and evolves with them on their educational journey, allowing them to explore their talents and strengths, map out post-secondary options that align with their career aspirations and interests, and get a head start on a successful career well before graduation day.

"We are honored to partner with New York City Public Schools at such a pivotal time in their educational evolution," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder at Xello. "Our collaboration expands our mission to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to face a rapidly-changing global workforce with confidence. Together, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the students' lives by ensuring they are future-ready."

As of April 1, 2024, 102 NYCPS high schools are participating in the FutureReadyNYC initiative, and 41% of them have started their Year 1 implementation with Xello.

For more information on available resources for NYCPS educators, please click here. To learn more about Xello and its innovative approach to future-readiness, please visit https://www.xello.world/en/.

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world.

About New York City Public Schools

New York City Public Schools is a testament to the history and impact of urban education in the United States. With over 1,600 schools spread across five boroughs, the system is made up of approximately 1 million students and staff, making it the largest public school system in the nation. These schools employ more than 75,000 teachers, who deliver a rich tapestry of educational experiences to a student body that reflects the city's vibrant and diverse cultural heritage. This network of educational institutions represents not just the scale of New York City's commitment to public education, but also its dedication to fostering a learning environment that is as dynamic and diverse as the city itself.

