Xello Wins Best Career Planning Solution in The EdTech Awards 2024

The K-12 College and Career Readiness Program is Recognized for its Outstanding Contributions Toward Transforming Education Through Technology

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Xello, the award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, today announces that it has earned top honors as the best Career Planning Solution in The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest. The awards are the world's largest recognition program for education technology, shining a spotlight on inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education and skills and workforce sectors.

"It's an honor for our program to be recognized as a technology that is transforming education and enriching the lives of learners everywhere," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder of Xello . "When we set out to build Xello, we made it our mission to go above and beyond the task of checking boxes on a list of requirements. We are committed to making our software accessible and engaging for everyone involved in a students' journey through high school and beyond. This award affirms our mission and inspires us to continue investing in creating high-quality, engaging experiences."

Through Xello, students in K-12 engage in activities and lessons that help them achieve a deeper understanding of themselves, explore pathways, and plan for the future. Using a discovery-based model, students build the knowledge, real-world skills and confidence to prepare for the rapidly evolving world of post-secondary academics and work.

Along their future planning journey in Xello, students' educators, families, and community members each play a pivotal role in monitoring student progress and offering the guidance and support students need to reach their full potential.

"We have seen exciting changes in the career and college readiness space in recent years, and we look forward to a future where all students in K-12 have a comprehensive set of tools and resources that inspire them to plan and work towards a successful future – whatever that looks like for them," McQuillen said.

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders and trendsetters in education technology. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

"Like our world, the whole of education – from the K-12 to higher education to workforce learning sectors – is currently in flux," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief, EdTech Digest. "To the fierce, persistent and indefatigable innovators, leaders and trendsetters of edtech, we salute you!"

Details about the finalists and winners in each category can be found at https://www.edtechdigest.com/2024-finalists-winners .

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 25 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Beginning as a small three-person business, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are now used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. To learn more about Xello's strategies and implementation options, contact Xello's team of Education Consultants .

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed and Skills and Workforce sectors.

