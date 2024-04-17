Xeltis Announces Latest Results from aXess Trials to be Presented at 46th Annual Charing Cross Symposium

Two key presentations by leading KOLs highlight positive results from aXess trials in adult patients with end-stage renal disease who need vascular access to hemodialysis

aXess is a restorative arteriovenous dialysis conduit which allows vascular access for hemodialysis through the creation of a new, long-term living vessel

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeltis, a leading developer of transformative implants that enable the natural creation of living and long-lasting vessels, announces two presentations on its ground-breaking treatment options during the 46th Annual Charing Cross Symposium, the leading symposium in the field of vascular and endovascular education being held in London from 23rd-25th April 2024.

Presenter: Dr Robert Shahverdyan, Head of Vascular Access Center Hamburg, Germany

Presentation title: Revolutionising haemodialysis access: Unveiling the latest advancements from the aXess trials

Presentation time: Tuesday 23rd April, 11:00am BST

Dr Shahverdyan will be unveiling the latest results from the aXess trials, multicentric European single arm studies evaluating the safety and performance of the aXess graft in subjects older than 18 years with end-stage renal disease and deemed unsuitable for fistula creation.

Presenter: Prof Dr Frans Moll, Department of Vascular Surgery at the University Medical Center in Utrecht, The Netherlands

Presentation title: Infection Control Prevention: Infectious challenges, molecular solutions: A glimpse into the future of vascular conduits through supramolecular chemistry

Presentation time: Thursday 25th April, 10:40am BST

Prof Dr Frans Moll will discuss how the transformative conduits of supramolecular polymer technology have the possibility of significantly reducing infections in multiple clinical applications.

aXessTM is a restorative conduit which enables the creation of a new, long-term living vessel for hemodialysis vascular access. It combines the safety and patency of an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) with the speed to treatment of an arteriovenous graft (AVG). The aXess vascular access conduit offers an improved dialysis patient experience and avoids the frequent reinterventions and complications, such as infections, faced by renal disease patients.

The conference will be attended by Eliane Schutte, CEO, Paulo Neves, CMO and Lucien van Os, COO. If you would like to meet with a member of the team, please get in touch.

About Xeltis

Xeltis is a medtech company developing transformative implants that enable the natural creation of living and long-lasting vessels. Xeltis seeks to address the limitations of currently available options for the millions of people requiring hemodialysis access grafts or cardiovascular replacements every year. The Company's proprietary endogenous tissue restoration (ETR) platform utilizes an advanced polymer implant which regenerates the patient's own tissue before gradually being absorbed and leaving new, living and long-lasting vessels in place. Xeltis' most advanced product currently under clinical development is aXessTM, an implantable blood vessel for hemodialysis vascular access. Xeltis' groundbreaking technology has high potential to be applied to other major vascular and cardiovascular diseases.

Xeltis is based in The Netherlands and the USA. Its investors include DaVita Venture Group, EQT Life Sciences, Kurma Partners, VI Partners, Ysios Capital, Grand Pharma Group, the European Innovation Council and Invest-NL, in addition to other public and private investors.

About aXess

A first-in-human trial of aXess demonstrated a significant improvement in performance compared to hemodialysis vascular access solutions. A pivotal trial of aXess is currently enrolling up to 110 patients in nine EU countries.

Go to axesspivotal.com for more details.

