Xen by Neuvana: First-of-its-kind Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device Now Shipping to the United Kingdom and European Union

Xen by Neuvana is a pocket-sized device that connects to your mobile phone through an app and sends a gentle electrical signal through patented earbuds to stimulate the vagus nerve in the ear. Invented by a leading cardiac surgeon and supported by science, Xen's innovative design targets the vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve in the body, which acts as the information highway from the brain to most of the body's major organs. When stimulated, the vagus nerve activates the parasympathetic nervous system by signaling the brain to release calming neurotransmitters such as acetylcholine and norepinephrine. This natural chemical process can help the body feel calmer, more focused, increase mood, and achieve better sleep too.

"We have had an outpouring of interest from consumers outside of the U.S. wanting to try Xen and experience the health benefits users have shared that improve their day-to-day lifestyle," said Vince Manopoli, CEO of Neuvana. "We are excited to continue to expand the company's footprint to our friends overseas and deliver Xen into the hands of people who are looking for alternative ways to manage the health impact of stress, anxiety, and poor sleep "

Initially launched in the United States in 2019, Xen was specifically designed to meet the high standards of product safety testing and certification in order to bring the product to consumers overseas. It has earned the esteemed CE marked certification, which applies to products intended for the European market that have been tested and found to comply with each country's high safety requirements.

"With the safety of our customers always at the forefront, we continue to work diligently to meet the most stringent guidelines for our products according to each country's specific requirements," said Manopoli. "Furthermore, it's important to us that we do so without compromising the product's health benefits or diminishing the overall customer experience. Thanks to an incredible team of engineers and scientists behind our product, we have successfully accomplished just that."

Starting this week, consumers can preorder their Xen product starting at €444.70 EUR online at www.neuvanalife.com. The company will start shipping to all EU countries and the UK beginning November 15.

Science Behind Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

The vagus nerve controls part of the body's automatic responses—the parasympathetic nervous system. The term "vagus" is named after the Latin word for "wandering," as it starts at the brain, and travels near the ear, and on to every major organ in the body. As a result, it controls a vast range of functions and communicates sensory information between the brain and the organs. The vagus nerve is crucial for activating the body's relaxation response and helping to regulate tension. Just like a muscle, when toned or strengthened regularly, the functions of the vagus nerve can be amplified and its response can help a person recover quicker from stressful events.

Backed by Research

Neuvana is considered a leader in neuroscience technology, specifically in the vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) category. As a company, its focus is centered around pairing neuroscience and technology to develop innovative products to better people's health and everyday lifestyle. As part of this process, Neuvana is involved in research surrounding VNS with the following institutions: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), University of Maryland, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, among others.

About Neuvana LLC

Neuvana, LLC is a South Florida-based company at the intersection of wellness and technology, with a focus on Neuroscience. Founded in 2014 by Richard Cartledge, MD, an inventor and chief of cardiovascular surgery at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, the company is comprised of engineers, clinicians, experienced business professionals and a world-class scientific advisory board with a shared goal: to create a platform to make the wellness benefits of neuroscience safe, easy and accessible to everyone. In late 2019, Neuvana released its flagship product, Xen, which stimulates the vagus nerve system through patented earbuds to help reduce stress, boost sleep and improve focus. For more information about Neuvana, its board members and product details, visit www.neuvanalife.com.

