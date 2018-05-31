Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Xencor, Inc.

16:01 ET

MONROVIA, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases and cancer, today announced that company management will present at two upcoming conferences:

  • Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference
    Date: Thursday, June 7, 2018
    Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY

  • JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
    Date: Wednesday, June 20, 2018
    Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts of both events will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at http://investors.xencor.com/events.cfm. A replay of the presentations will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live events and will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Xencor, Inc.
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases and cancer. Currently, 10 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's internal programs include: XmAb®5871 in Phase 2 development for the treatment of IgG4-Related Disease, and also for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus; XmAb®7195 in Phase 1 development for the treatment of asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb®14045 in Phase 1 development for acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb®13676 in Phase 1 development for B-cell malignancies; XmAb®18087 in Phase 1 development for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and XmAb®20717, XmAb®22841, XmAb®23104 and XmAb®24306 in pre-clinical development for the treatment of multiple cancers. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. Xencor partners include Novartis, Amgen, MorphoSys, CSL, Alexion and Boehringer Ingelheim. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xencor-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300657688.html

SOURCE Xencor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.xencor.com/

Also from this source

May 07, 2018, 16:01 ET Xencor Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

May 02, 2018, 08:00 ET Xencor to Present at Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Xencor, Inc.

16:01 ET