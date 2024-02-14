Xendoo Insights is now available on Xero App Store

News provided by

Xendoo, LLC

14 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xendoo, a fintech company specializing in delivering innovative online bookkeeping and accounting solutions, announced Xendoo Insights is now available in the Xero App Store. Xendoo offers a unique blend of technology and human expertise and has a mission deeply rooted in supporting the growth and success of small businesses.

Xendoo Insights is a customer-first software to further enhance financial visibility for small business owners. The app empowers entrepreneurs to make well-informed, strategic decisions based on accurate, up-to-date financial data. The Trend Visibility Dashboard and concise financial summaries translate into a more efficient way to monitor financial health, leading to better resource allocation and growth strategies. Designed to provide visibility and actionable information, Xendoo Insights provides a clear, comprehensive view of business performance, with quick financial summaries that allow business owners to check the balance of credit card and bank accounts quickly and efficiently, helping them make critical cash flow decisions.

The relationship between Xendoo and Xero stems from a shared commitment to the prosperity of small businesses. Both companies understand the challenges entrepreneurs face in managing their finances, and integrating Xendoo Insights with Xero addresses these challenges and propels businesses forward. Xendoo Insights is an intuitive, comprehensive financial platform that removes the barrier to adequate financial visibility. It enables small businesses to focus more on their core operations and less on financial tracking and analysis complexities. To learn more about Xendoo Insights and its integration with Xero, please visit Xendoo Insights on the Xero App Store.

About Xendoo

Based in the Greater Miami Region, Xendoo is a fast-growing Fintech company dedicated to providing SMBs with financial peace of mind so small business owners can focus on doing their best – growing their business. Launched in 2017, Xendoo's proprietary cloud-based bookkeeping, accounting, CFO, and tax technology provides 1000+  small businesses worldwide with real-time access to bookkeepers and expert CPAs that care while delivering predictable pricing and accurate, timely, and up-to-date financials. 

SOURCE Xendoo, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.