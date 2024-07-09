Xenia Hotels & Resorts Completes Disposition of Lorien Hotel & Spa

ORLANDO, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced it has completed the disposition of the 107-room Lorien Hotel & Spa in Alexandria, VA, for $30 million, or approximately $280,000 per key. The sale price represents a 21.3x multiple and a 3.1% capitalization rate on Hotel EBITDA and Net Operating Income for the trailing twelve months ended May 31, 2024, respectively.

Proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases, debt repayment, capital expenditures and acquisitions consistent with the Company's long-term strategy.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 31 hotels comprising 9,408 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

