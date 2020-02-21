Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For First Quarter 2020 And Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting And Record Date

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.275 per share of the Company's common stock for the first quarter 2020. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2020 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

The Company also announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The Company's Board of Directors has established March 30, 2020, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 39 hotels comprising 11,245 rooms across 16 states. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

