XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS DECLARES DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023 AND ANNOUNCES ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING AND RECORD DATE

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock for the first quarter 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2023 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on March 31, 2023. Consistent with prior practice, all future dividend determinations are subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company also announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Company's Board of Directors has established March 23, 2023, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

