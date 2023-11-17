Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2023 And Announces Board Approval For A $100 Million Increase In Share Repurchase Program

News provided by

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

17 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 12, 2024, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $100 million of the Company's outstanding common shares. Repurchases may be made in the open market and privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares. Inclusive of this additional authorization, the Company had approximately $164 million remaining under its total repurchase authorization as of November 16, 2023.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Also from this source

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third Quarter...
XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS DECLARES DIVIDEND FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS DECLARES DIVIDEND FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.10...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Travel

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.