Xeniapp Introduces First White Label Management Platform for Travel Professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeniapp, Inc., the travel technology company, announced today the launch of a new booking engine and white label program that boosts conversion rates for travel professionals while offering travelers a superior customer service experience. In just a few minutes, travel professionals can launch their own booking engine under their own corporate identity, and offer their traveler clients a modern, web-based experience. Also today, Xeniapp announced that Dheeraj Naithani has joined the company as Chief Engineer, leading the build-out of Xeniapp's multi-tenant system architecture.

For the first time, travel professionals can use Xeniapp's white label program to offer their clients an interactive experience and a web portal where they can store and manage key personal information including bookings history, payment preferences, required travel documents, chats with their agents, and trip proposals. With Xeniapp's CRM, travel professionals can automate record-keeping, lead generation, inventory search, and commissions structure.

Xeniapp's booking engine provides a vast selection of travel inventory, all at net rates, so travel professionals can earn higher commissions and save time on inventory searches. Xeniapp provides the convenience of booking virtually every component of the travel experience, including commercial and private flights, car rentals and transfers, hotels, villas, cruise lines, private yacht charters, and more. A full list of bookable inventory is available at Xeniapp.

"The depth of technical capability in Xeniapp's service offering is staggering," said Sachin Narode, CEO and co-founder at Xeniapp. "We are thrilled to announce today that Dheeraj Naithani has joined us to oversee Xeniapp's system architecture and perfect our platform so we can offer it to thousands of travel professionals in just minutes."

Dheeraj is uniquely qualified to design and oversee the architecture for Xeniapp's multi-tenant scalable system. With over 20 years of experience in systems architecture and coding, Dheeraj most recently was a senior systems architect for Goldman Sachs, and prior to that, he was a senior architect for Credit Suisse. He spent over 10 years at Cognizant Technology Solutions as a solutions architect.

For more information about Xeniapp, visit Xeniapp.

About Xeniapp, Inc.

Xeniapp, Inc., the travel technology company, is based in New York City. Xeniapp's mission is to give independent travel professionals the technology they need to successfully compete in an online world. The company was co-founded by Sachin Narode and Rachel Obenshain.

