Xenith Announces Collaboration with RHEON LABS

DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Xenith announced its long-term collaboration with UK-based RHEON LABS LTD., a technology company specializing in energy control and impact mitigation. Xenith, an industry leader in football helmet technology and performance products, will collaborate with RHEON across a suite of offerings designed for the football athlete. Xenith's first product with the RHEON™ technology will be introduced in early 2020.

"We're constantly exploring and evaluating technologies at the forefront of innovation to bring to the field," said Grant C. Goulet, PhD, Xenith Vice President of Product Innovation. "RHEON's cutting-edge technology will enable a new generation of products with unparalleled energy control. Through thoughtful collaboration with RHEON across research, design, and engineering, we're poised to deliver products that will truly elevate the athlete's on-field performance."

RHEON™, invented by Daniel Plant, PhD, is an ultra-energy-absorbing technology that intelligently changes its behavior in response to an impact. The RHEON™ technology comprises of materials and geometries that provide soft cushioning for the high-occurrence, lower speed impacts, but adapts for optimized protection in high speed impacts. Dr Plant spent time developing smart textiles for NASA and has created some of the most advanced test rigs in the world in order to simulate real world impacts.

"Protection in American Football has been in the spotlight for the last few years. Collaborating with Xenith's team gave us the opportunity to bring our technology to an area that is ready for groundbreaking innovation," said Plant. "It has been an exciting start to our partnership with Xenith, combining our technology with their expertise in performance and protective gear for the football athlete. This marks the start of our collaboration to truly transform products in football over the coming years."

RHEON™ delivers energy control across a wide spectrum of impact intensities, and a wide range of temperatures. It is waterproof and washable, and can be molded into unique geometries that add performance and promote cooling. The RHEON™ material is lightweight, durable, and self-healing. These features lend themselves to a variety of different performance products in the Xenith arsenal.

About Xenith:

Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, gear, and apparel designed to elevate the athlete's pursuit. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends laboratory testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a suite of performance products for playing, training, and living.

All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated on the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System, and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets, shoulder pads, and gear available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. Xenith's training and compression apparel give athletes the extra edge they demand to take their game to the next level.

Xenith sees football as a force for good in the community, and executes this vision with passion, purpose, and pride. For more information, please visit xenith.com.

About RHEON:

RHEON LABS delivers an ingredient brand that offers its partners an optimized combination of a platform technology, unique generative design capabilities and state-of-the-art testing facilities. This results in highly integrated solutions that are able to enhance a diverse range of products.

The RHEON™ technology platform and its unique combination of material science, geometry, design and production techniques have been developed over 15 years by Dr Daniel Plant, CTO, and his team of researchers, engineers and designers.

At the core of the RHEON™ technology platform is an energy absorbing material that intelligently changes its behavior in response to movement. It can control energy of any amplitude or frequency – from small vibrations to life-threatening single impacts.

RHEON LABS knows performance in almost every sport could be improved if energy were being controlled more effectively. From reducing brain injuries in helmets to developing dynamic sport bras to empower women in sport, RHEON LABS is driven to create solutions which enhance people's experience, performance and protection in sport.

