Xenith Partners with Raiders to Donate Helmets to Las Vegas Student-Athletes

DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Xenith partnered with the Raiders to surprise Southern Nevada-area youth athletes who participated in the most recent Raiders Junior Training Camp with brand new Xenith X2E+ Youth helmets. During the event, which took place at the All-American Sports Park in Las Vegas, NV, Raiders Alumni Roy Hart and Leo Gray shared their stories of success in all levels of the game. Access photos from the event HERE.

"It is an honor to partner with a legendary team like the Oakland Raiders to surprise this deserving group of student athletes with upgraded helmets," said Ryan Sullivan, Xenith CEO. "Xenith believes that everyone who wants to play football should have access to top-rated protection, so opportunities like this allow us to deliver on this mission in a really meaningful way."

Raiders Junior Training Camps focus on education, exercise, and creating a positive space for kids to improve on their sport.

Xenith's partnership with the Raiders, as well as their involvement in the Cleveland Browns HELMETS Program, demonstrate the brand's commitment to furthering the athlete's pursuit and providing performance and protection solutions which remove distractions and allow the athlete the confidence needed to excel on the field.

As a recognized industry leader in helmet technology, Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. All Xenith helmets, including the Xenith X2E+ Youth helmet and new Xenith Shadow, are Five-Star rated under the widely accepted Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results.

About Xenith

Xenith, founded in 2006, is improving football through protective and performance gear designed, first and foremost, for athletes. Xenith's focus starts on the field, engaging with players, coaches and equipment managers. They take that feedback to their in-house design team, who uses it to create gear that transcends protection alone – designing for fit, feel, comfort, style and protection. In addition to its lineup of top-rated helmets, Xenith produces a premium line of shoulder pads, apparel, and other accessories for the athlete. Xenith continues to innovate and discover new opportunities to enable the athlete's pursuit. For more information, please visit www.xenith.com.

