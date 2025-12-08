Xenith Solutions Hires Mark Coleman as Chief Growth Officer to Lead Strategic Expansion

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions, a mission-driven government contractor supporting the Department of War (DoW) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), today announced the hiring of Mark Coleman as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, Coleman will oversee all facets of the company's growth strategy, including Business Development, Capture, Proposals, and Marketing, driving market expansion and positioning Xenith for its next phase of transformative growth.

Mark Coleman joins Xenith Solutions as CGO.

Coleman brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in federal contracting, defense acquisition, and national security innovation. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Strategic Capture at Precise Systems, where he drove a high-performance capture strategy and delivered more than $70 million in new contract awards within his first year. His prior executive roles at Parsons and QRC Technologies included leading cross-functional teams in advanced SIGINT, electronic warfare, C5ISR, and directed energy programs, generating multimillion-dollar wins and integrating multiple high-growth business units.

"Mark brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision, operational discipline, and deep mission understanding aligning perfectly with Xenith's next chapter," said Lee Shabe, CEO of Xenith Solutions. "As we position ourselves to transition from a high-performing small business to a competitive mid-tier player in the future, his leadership will be instrumental in advancing our Defense market position and scaling the growth engine to drive long-term success."

As Chief Growth Officer, Coleman will spearhead Xenith's efforts to expand across Defense, Civilian, and Intelligence markets, strengthen brand presence, and cultivate strategic partnerships and joint ventures. He will play a central role in executing Xenith's full-and-open transition strategy, ensuring the company remains agile, innovative, and customer-focused as it scales.

"Xenith Solutions embodies what modern government contracting should be: agile, mission-driven, and committed to excellence," said Mark Coleman. "I'm honored to join Lee and the leadership team to build on Xenith's strong foundation and accelerate growth through innovation, collaboration, and disciplined execution."

Recognized as an industry thought leader, Coleman is known for revitalizing underperforming pipelines and aligning opportunity pursuits with evolving federal priorities. He holds an MBA from the University of Mary Washington and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech.

About Xenith Solutions

Xenith Solutions, along with its subsidiary TRI-COR Industries (TCI), is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) delivering enterprise IT, cybersecurity, and data engineering solutions that support national defense and homeland security missions. The company's growth is underpinned by ISO 20000, 27000, and 9001 certifications, and CMMI SVC/DEV Level 3 appraisals, ensuring high-quality, mission-ready performance. For more information, visit www.xenithsolutions.com.

