Xenith Solutions Ownership Diversifies into Hospitality Business

Anchor Bar Franchise Opens in Leesburg, VA

RESTON, Va., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions today announced the opening of an Anchor Bar franchise in Leesburg, VA, is scheduled for Monday, July 24th. The owners of Xenith Solutions decided to diversify their holdings last year and started a new company, Xenith Management Group, focused on the hospitality market. The new company and franchise offer an alternative avenue for the owners to invest in their community and bring more jobs to the local area.

"Our goal from day one has always been to focus on both the Veteran and local community," says Lee Shabe, CEO of Xenith Solutions and Xenith Management Group. "The Anchor Bar in Leesburg, VA, gives us the opportunity to do both by creating a local restaurant celebrating our Veterans and First Responders while creating over 100 jobs for those in our community."

The Anchor Bar is an iconic restaurant and creator of the Original Buffalo Wing. It is a Family Friendly Restaurant with a full menu including many Buffalo, NY, favorites like: Wings, Beef on Weck, Pizza Logs, Pizza with Cup and Char Pepperoni (Buffalo's unique pepperoni), and so much more. In addition to great food, the Leesburg location will include 24 beers on tap with many more available via bottle or can. The Anchor Bar includes 45 TVs to ensure you can watch your favorite sports when you want: inside or outside.

Jim McGavin is the General Manager of the Leesburg Anchor Bar and brings over 30 years of restaurant experience. Jim is a native Leesburg resident with restaurant experience from well-respected local restaurants.

"Leesburg, VA is a remarkable location. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give the community a chance to experience our James Beard Gold Medal Award Winning Wings!" said Mark Dempsey, President & CEO of the Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Company. "We're excited to support Xenith Management Group in their new endeavor along with Jim and his entire Anchor Bar Team. We look forward to a long, fruitful partnership."   

The Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Company opened its first franchise location in 2009. Today, the company has multiple locations in Western New York, Texas, Maryland, Illinois, Georgia and now Virginia.

You can follow the Anchor Bar in Leesburg, VA, on social media via the following sites:

About Xenith Solutions: Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. At the core of our offerings, we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security. For more information, please visit: https://www.xenithsolutions.com/

About Xenith Management Group: Xenith Management Group LLC (XMG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing excellent food and service.

About Anchor Bar
Founders, Frank and Teressa Bellissimo first opened the doors to Anchor Bar in 1935, offering a menu that specialized in Italian cuisine.  When Anchor Bar invented the chicken wing in 1964, the restaurant became a local treasure and foodie hot spot.  

Today, Anchor Bar serves more than 10 million pounds of chicken wings a year, and its bottled wing sauce now retails in over 4,000 supermarkets worldwide. Consumers can even purchase Anchor Bar's famous wings online and have them shipped anywhere in the country.  For more information on franchising with Anchor Bar visit www.anchorbar.com.

Lee Shabe
Xenith Solutions
703.963.3523
[email protected]com

SOURCE Xenith Solutions

