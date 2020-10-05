Xenocor Granted Breakthrough Technology Agreement with Premier Inc.

"Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that significantly improve patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies," said Evan Kelso, CEO of Xenocor. "It hasn't really been possible until recently to make these kinds of sophisticated devices in a single-use platform, so we feel it is indeed a breakthrough for the industry to make these technical advances readily available to serve patients, facilities and providers."

A leading healthcare improvement company, Premier unites an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers in the United States, to streamline and transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. This three-year agreement, effective November 1, 2020 allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of pre-negotiated special pricing and terms.

Product Description

The Xenocor fog-proof HD disposable laparoscope with integrated light-source is used for minimally invasive, abdominal and thoracic procedures. There are two different sizes: a rigid 10mm 300 and a 5mm with a 900 articulating tip on a rigid shaft. All are powered by the reusable Xenobox™, a compact and robust central video processor and universal adaptor, which integrates seamlessly into any HD monitor or existing hospital video system.

These innovations in technology benefit patients, facilities and providers:

Patient and staff biohazard risk greatly reduced because a new sterile laparoscope is utilized for each procedure.

HD and fog-free imagery, which improves clarity in the operating field.

The disposable laparoscopes are pre-white balanced and calibrated to reduce operating room workflow and procedure times.

The Xenobox, the 5mm articulating and 10mm Xenoscopes are patent protected and FDA cleared. The Xenobox and the 10mm scope have also been CE Marked.

"The Xenoscope does not require large up-front capital equipment expenditures typically associated with laparoscopy, but still has a sophisticated powerful processor for consistent, clear image quality, all with an easy to use universal 'plug-and-play' functionality," said Tony Watson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Xenocor. "We tried to take a complex technical situation, enhance the capacities and then make it easier to use, and by doing so, make it more accessible to those who need it."

Please view product video here: https://vimeo.com/405261371

About Xenocor

Xenocor offers a suite of leading edge, fog-free, disposable surgical technologies for minimally invasive, abdominal and thoracic procedures. These product offerings are FDA cleared and patent protected. Xenocor is a privately held corporation, based in Salt Lake City, UT. Learn more at: www.xenocor.com.

