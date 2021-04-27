XENOCOR Secures Investment from Growing Impact Ventures

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor announces a series A-2 round investment by Growing Impact Ventures to enable increased production in response to growing market demand for the Xenoscope™, the first single–use, fog-free, HD laparoscopic imaging system.

The Xenoscope provides both clinical and financial advantages that benefit surgeons, staff, healthcare facilities and most importantly, patients. It is well positioned to replace expensive, inflexible legacy technologies making laparoscopic surgery possible virtually anywhere.

"We strictly invest in companies that could have a dramatic impact on the health of human beings worldwide. These technologies must have the capacity to scale globally, as well as have the potential to drive positive societal transformation," said John Evey, Managing Director of Growing Impact Ventures. "The Xenoscope is such a product. Not only is it compact and portable, but it also delivers technological advances on several fronts, making it possible for high quality laparoscopic surgery to be done anywhere. This means in a hospital, in an office, in cities and in the outback."

The Xenoscope

The innovative technologies of the Xenoscope offer vastly improved image quality (HD and fog-free), eliminate cross-contamination, reduce technical complications and operation room downtimes. There are no large capital expenditures or expensive long-term maintenance contracts, making the Xenoscope accessible to markets of varying size.

"The advanced features of the Xenoscope have the potential to dramatically upend laparoscopic surgical processes and expenditures in countries which spend an inordinate amount of resources on healthcare. But equally important, these new capabilities can leap-frog over legacy technologies to quickly deliver a higher standard of care to those in countries which desperately need it," said Evan Kelso, CEO of Xenocor. "Our focus now is to increase production and respond to the demand we are experiencing. This investment from Growing Impact Ventures facilitates a swift response."

About Growing Impact Ventures

Growing Impact Ventures, LP is an impact venture fund focused on the advancement of private companies delivering technologies that enhance the health and welfare of people and communities worldwide. The Fund invests directly in commercial entities offering innovative solutions that enhance the "foundational requirements" for human health including effective sanitation systems, clean drinking water, reliable shelter, sustainable energy, vibrant marine environments and truly adequate nutrition.

The Portfolio includes medical technology companies such as Second Heart Assist and Farapulse as well as environmentally-focused entities such as Cibus, Aquacycl and Noble Environmental Technologies.

About Xenocor

Xenocor offers a suite of leading edge, fog-free, disposable surgical technologies for minimally invasive, abdominal and thoracic procedures. These products emerged from the Center for Medical Innovation at the University of Utah and are FDA cleared, CE Marked and patent protected. Xenocor is a privately held corporation, based in Salt Lake City, UT. www.xenocor.com.

