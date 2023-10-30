Xenowulf Offers 2 Tiers of High-Power Computing For The Most Demanding Users

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenowulf offers two tiers of computing power, each made to fulfill any task with unparalleled efficiency. "From the very beginning, our focus has been on redefining the limits of innovation, delivering products that not only meet your needs but exceed your expectations. We take immense pride in creating reliable, powerful, and groundbreaking computing solutions that propel you toward success," said Elvis Sahakian, founder, and CEO of Xenowulf. These tiers include:

Workstations – This includes the essential and configurable line of workstations. The essential series is perfect for general home or office use and allows users to access top of the line power whenever it is needed in a simple, ergonomic package. The configurable series' main advantage is a wider breath of hardware support, and its implementation of Xenowulf's quick disconnect system. The quick disconnect system allows for easy maintenance, and upgradability for the system and is simple enough that almost anyone can comfortably work on the machine. Example users include individual animators, 3D renderers, and users who need compuing capability for running simulations. Xenowulf workstations streamline workflow to give users all the power they need to complete projects in record time.





Enterprise – Includes Xenowulf's line of servers which are purpose built for heavy workloads and deep learning. Xenowulf servers come in two configurations air cooled, which can go up to 4u, and liquid cooled, which comes in a 5u configuration. Furthermore, full clusters will soon be available. Finally, there are plans to also add IBM storage services.

Product Specifications



Essential Configurable Servers CPU GEN 4/5 AMD or Intel GEN 4/5 AMD or Intel GEN 4/5 AMD or Intel RAM 32-128 GB 32-512 GB 32GB – 4TB GPU Nvidia RTX 4090 / A6000 ADA (Up to 2x) Nvidia RTX A6000 / A6000 ADA (Up to 4x) Nvidia RTX A6000 ADA / H100 (Up to 8x) Boot NVME 500 GB-1 TB 1-2 TB 1-2 TB NVME Storage Up to 8TB Up to 8TB Up to 8TB SSD Up to dual 8TB Up to dual 8TB 8TB up to 8x OS Windows 10 Professional / Linux Ubuntu Windows 10 Professional / Linux Ubuntu Windows Server / Linux Ubuntu PSU 1x 1x Up to 2x

About Xenowulf

Xenowulf is a maker of high-power computing solutions, including servers and workstations, made to meet the needs of the most demanding users.

